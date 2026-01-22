ETV Bharat / state

S Korean Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment During Frisking At Bengaluru Airport; FIR Lodged Against Airport Staffer

Bengaluru: Based on a complaint from a South Korean national who alleged sexual harassment by an airport staffer on the pretext of routine frisking at the Kempegowda International Airport in Karnataka's Bengaluru, the KIAL Airport police has arrested and registered a case against the accused.

The airport staffer has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing the foreign national who had arrived at the airport to travel to South Korea on January 19, KIAL Airport police station officials said on Wednesday.

Police said, "An incident of sexual harassment of a South Korean woman under the pretext of inspection has been reported at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. An airport staffer has been arrested for sexually harassing a foreign woman who had come to the airport to travel to Korea."

"During the ticket inspection, the staffer said that a beeping sound was coming from the woman's bag and asked her to be checked separately. He took the woman to the men's toilet. There, he touched her inappropriately under the pretext of inspection," the police added.