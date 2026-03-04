Iran–US–Israel Conflict Disrupts Fruit Trade; Apple Prices Rise, Indian Exports Stuck At Ports
Iranian apples and Indian fruits both see high seasonal demand during this period. However, the war has disrupted shipments.
Pune: The ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States is beginning to impact global trade as Indian farmers and fruit traders are facing losses.
With the holy month of Ramadan, demand for fruits traditionally surges across Gulf countries. Iranian apples and Indian fruits both see high seasonal demand during this period. However, the sudden escalation of the war has disrupted shipments, which have left consignments stranded at ports.
Imports of apples from Iran have come to a halt, which has led to a rise in apple prices in India by Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram. At the same time, Indian fruits meant for export to Gulf countries are stuck at ports due to shipping disruptions, leading to prices crashing in the domestic market.
Suyog Zhende, a fruit exporter to Gulf nations, said the ongoing conflict has affected Indian farmers. "During Ramadan, there is a huge demand for fruits in Gulf countries. Large quantities of bananas, grapes, onions, and rice are exported from India," he said.
According to Zhende, around 250–300 refrigerated containers of bananas and nearly 100 refrigerated containers of grapes are currently stranded at Mumbai port. Additionally, 350–400 normal containers of other goods have reached Mumbai but cannot be shipped. Due to port closures in the Gulf region, nearly 500–600 containers of bananas and grapes that were dispatched have not reached their destinations. Another 500–550 containers of other goods are also affected.
On the import side, around 800–900 containers of apples, kiwis, and dates from Iran are stuck at Iranian ports. Each container of apples and kiwis carries approximately 23–24 tonnes of produce worth Rs 30–32 lakh, while a container of dates is valued at nearly Rs 45 lakh.
Most of the bananas, grapes, and onions being exported are sourced from Maharashtra. As a result, farmers and traders in the state are suffering losses. The oversupply in the domestic market due to stalled exports has caused prices of agricultural produce to fall.
Since shipping operations remain completely suspended, the stranded goods cannot be returned either. Zhende urged the Maharashtra government to take concrete steps and provide compensation to affected farmers and traders. He said that the agricultural community is caught in a severe financial crisis due to the international conflict.
