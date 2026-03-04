ETV Bharat / state

Iran–US–Israel Conflict Disrupts Fruit Trade; Apple Prices Rise, Indian Exports Stuck At Ports

Pune: The ongoing conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States is beginning to impact global trade as Indian farmers and fruit traders are facing losses.

With the holy month of Ramadan, demand for fruits traditionally surges across Gulf countries. Iranian apples and Indian fruits both see high seasonal demand during this period. However, the sudden escalation of the war has disrupted shipments, which have left consignments stranded at ports.

Imports of apples from Iran have come to a halt, which has led to a rise in apple prices in India by Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kilogram. At the same time, Indian fruits meant for export to Gulf countries are stuck at ports due to shipping disruptions, leading to prices crashing in the domestic market.

Suyog Zhende, a fruit exporter to Gulf nations, said the ongoing conflict has affected Indian farmers. "During Ramadan, there is a huge demand for fruits in Gulf countries. Large quantities of bananas, grapes, onions, and rice are exported from India," he said.