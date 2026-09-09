Rusty Hand Grenade-Like Object Found Near Army Area In Jaisalmer, Area Cordoned Off
The police have informed the Army and the Intelligence Branch about the discovery.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 8:19 PM IST
Jaisalmer: A rusted object looking like an old hand grenade was found lying on the ground on Tuesday. Local residents alerted the Kotwali police, who reached the spot and cordoned off the area.
Police have not yet confirmed whether it is an actual hand grenade or another discarded object. It will be established after examination by the Army's bomb disposal team. The police have informed the Army and the Intelligence Branch about the discovery.
City Kotwal Premaram Vishnoi said the Army and Intelligence Branch had been informed for bomb disposal and further necessary action. Although the object appears to be old and rusted, its identity can be confirmed only after an expert examination.
Security agencies in Jaisalmer maintain heightened vigilance around suspicious objects because of the district's proximity to the international border and its strategic importance. Such objects are not handled or removed without an expert assessment, and nearby areas are secured to prevent public access.
Police have adopted the same precautionary measures in Kishanghat and are maintaining security until the specialist teams complete their assessment.
Kishanghat village is located around 12 km from the city and close to an Army area. Items used during military exercises are occasionally found in the vicinity. Old shells and other remnants have also been recovered from areas around Jaisalmer's firing ranges in the past.
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