ETV Bharat / state

Rusty Hand Grenade-Like Object Found Near Army Area In Jaisalmer, Area Cordoned Off

Jaisalmer: A rusted object looking like an old hand grenade was found lying on the ground on Tuesday. Local residents alerted the Kotwali police, who reached the spot and cordoned off the area.

Police have not yet confirmed whether it is an actual hand grenade or another discarded object. It will be established after examination by the Army's bomb disposal team. The police have informed the Army and the Intelligence Branch about the discovery.

City Kotwal Premaram Vishnoi said the Army and Intelligence Branch had been informed for bomb disposal and further necessary action. Although the object appears to be old and rusted, its identity can be confirmed only after an expert examination.