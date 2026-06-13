ETV Bharat / state

Russian Woman Found Dead In Kasol Homestay; Drug Overdose Suspected

Kullu: The body of a young Russian woman visiting Kasol in the Manikaran Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu was found in the bathroom of a homestay. Police suspect it to be a case of drug overdose.

According to police, her body has been sent to Dhalpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Natalya, a resident of Belarus, had informed the authorities about her arrival in Kullu a few days earlier with her Russian friend, Daria Kuzminikh (29), daughter of Vladimir, police said.

"They were staying at a homestay in Kasol, where Daria was found dead in the bathroom three days ago. Daria was a resident of Khotkovo city in the Moscow region of Russia," a police official said.