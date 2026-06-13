Russian Woman Found Dead In Kasol Homestay; Drug Overdose Suspected
Police said the victim was on a trip with her Belarusian friend and arrived a few days ago. A case has been registered for investigation.
Published : June 13, 2026 at 7:19 PM IST
Kullu: The body of a young Russian woman visiting Kasol in the Manikaran Valley of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu was found in the bathroom of a homestay. Police suspect it to be a case of drug overdose.
According to police, her body has been sent to Dhalpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Natalya, a resident of Belarus, had informed the authorities about her arrival in Kullu a few days earlier with her Russian friend, Daria Kuzminikh (29), daughter of Vladimir, police said.
"They were staying at a homestay in Kasol, where Daria was found dead in the bathroom three days ago. Daria was a resident of Khotkovo city in the Moscow region of Russia," a police official said.
Natalya immediately informed the homestay manager, Randhir, and the owner about the incident. The Manikaran police station was notified through the local Panchayat Pradhan, Tahal Singh. Natalya also informed Daria's father, Vladimir Viktorovich Pletnev, about the incident via WhatsApp, police said.
"During preliminary questioning, Natalya ruled out any foul play or suspicious circumstances. The police have registered an FIR and initiated an investigation into the cause of the incident. The post-mortem process will be completed after the arrival of family members or an official from the Russian Embassy," Kullu SP Madan Lal Kaushal said.
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