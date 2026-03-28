Russian-Born Yogini Completes Arduous Navratri 'Khareshwari' Standing Penance In Rajasthan's Pushkar
The standing Sadhvi of Pushkar: A nine-day feat of 'Hatha Yoga' By Russian ascetic
Published : March 28, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Ajmer: In Pushkar, one of the best known pilgrimage sites in India, a Russian woman has been performing ‘Hatha Yoga’ by remaining standing continuously for nine days during the festival of Navratri. Her practice of ‘Hatha Yoga’ serves as a form of spiritual penance (‘Tapasya’).
The Russian woman, now known as Sadhvi Annapurna Nath, has been residing in India for 17 years. Deeply influenced by Sanatan Dharma, she initially aspired to become an Aghori but later joined the Nath Sampradaya (Nath Tradition).
Adhering to the traditions of the Nath Sampradaya, the Russian woman transformed into a ‘Sadhvi’ (ascetic) named Yogini Annapurna Nath. Currently on a pilgrimage to visit the 52 ‘Shakti Peeths’ (sacred shrines) of Goddess Sati, Sadhvi Yogini has been in Pushkar for four months and has been undertaking this unique penance by remaining in a standing position since the very first day of Navratri.
Sadhvi Annapurna Nath is performing her penance at the Jaipur Ghat of Pushkar's holy lake, standing continuously without ever sitting down or sleeping. This unique spiritual discipline began on March 19th, marking the start of ‘Chaitra Navratri’, and will continue until March 28th.
She refers to this specific form of penance as ‘Khareshwari’ (the practice of standing). During this rigorous penance, a swing suspended from a tree serves as her sole support. Standing at this very spot, she spends her entire day chanting mantras and engaging in meditation.
Throughout this arduous penance, she consumes food—specifically fruits (‘Phalahar’)—only once a day to sustain her physical energy. Her resolve to undertake this difficult and unique penance remains unwavering. Although her feet have become swollen due to standing continuously, her spirit remains unbroken.
Today, Saturday, she will conclude her penance; following a special prayer ceremony and the ritual feeding of young girls (‘Kanya Bhojan’), she will finally sit down.
Sadhvi Yogini Annapurna Nath recounts that she first arrived in India 17 years ago. Here, she became profoundly influenced by Sanatan Dharma. Initially, she was on a path to become an Aghori, but approximately 10 years ago, she joined the Nath Sampradaya, instead. Renouncing all worldly ties and relationships, she chose to dedicate her life to the path of spirituality.
For the past three years, she has been on a pilgrimage to visit the 52 ‘Shakti Peeths* associated with Goddess Sati. She stated that she has already visited 35 Shakti Peethas, and it was in the course of this pilgrimage that she arrived in Pushkar. Pushkar is home to the 26th Shakti Peetha of the Goddess.
Upon arriving in Pushkar, Sadhvi Annapurna Nath—perceived a profound spiritual energy in the place. Consequently, she has been residing in Pushkar for the past four months, dedicating herself to spiritual practice (‘sadhana’). She noted that there are also certain Shakti Peethas located in Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, which she is currently unable to visit.
Sharing her personal experiences, she revealed that she often finds herself weeping during her penance; yet, her mind and intellect remain imbued with a profound sense of peace and contentment. She draws her spiritual energy from these practices of ‘sadhana’ and ‘tapasya’. She emphasized that Pushkar is not merely a tourist destination; it is a sanctuary of spirituality. She urged everyone to respect the sanctity and dignity inherent to this sacred place. She further mentioned that she was born in the erstwhile Soviet Union and was raised in Kazakhstan; she currently holds Russian citizenship.
Sadhvi Annapurna Nath's spiritual mentor belongs to the Nath Sampradaya and he is Yogi Deepak Nath. It is under his guidance and spiritual tutelage that the Russian woman is currently undertaking this extraordinary penance.
Yogi Deepak Nath confirms that Yogini Annapurna Nath has been performing this specific penance during every Navaratri for the past three years. Prior to this, she had also performed this "Khareshwari Tapasya" (penance involving constant standing) in Kashi and Uttarakhand. Additionally, she undertook a 21-day "Jaldhara Tapasya" (penance involving a continuous stream of water) at the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain.
Three years ago—prior to the commencement of Navratri—Yogini Annapurna Nath expressed a desire to undertake the 'Khareshwari Tapasya' (standing penance); having taken a solemn vow, she began this rigorous ascetic practice, which continues uninterrupted to this day.
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· Amidst scorching heat, Sadhus perform *Agni Tapasya* (penance by fire), while devotees walk barefoot in circumambulation.