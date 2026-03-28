ETV Bharat / state

Russian-Born Yogini Completes Arduous Navratri 'Khareshwari' Standing Penance In Rajasthan's Pushkar

Ajmer: In Pushkar, one of the best known pilgrimage sites in India, a Russian woman has been performing ‘Hatha Yoga’ by remaining standing continuously for nine days during the festival of Navratri. Her practice of ‘Hatha Yoga’ serves as a form of spiritual penance (‘Tapasya’).

The Russian woman, now known as Sadhvi Annapurna Nath, has been residing in India for 17 years. Deeply influenced by Sanatan Dharma, she initially aspired to become an Aghori but later joined the Nath Sampradaya (Nath Tradition).

Adhering to the traditions of the Nath Sampradaya, the Russian woman transformed into a ‘Sadhvi’ (ascetic) named Yogini Annapurna Nath. Currently on a pilgrimage to visit the 52 ‘Shakti Peeths’ (sacred shrines) of Goddess Sati, Sadhvi Yogini has been in Pushkar for four months and has been undertaking this unique penance by remaining in a standing position since the very first day of Navratri.

Sadhvi Annapurna Nath is performing her penance at the Jaipur Ghat of Pushkar's holy lake, standing continuously without ever sitting down or sleeping. This unique spiritual discipline began on March 19th, marking the start of ‘Chaitra Navratri’, and will continue until March 28th.

She refers to this specific form of penance as ‘Khareshwari’ (the practice of standing). During this rigorous penance, a swing suspended from a tree serves as her sole support. Standing at this very spot, she spends her entire day chanting mantras and engaging in meditation.

Russian Born Yogini Completes Arduous Navratri Khareshwari Standing Penance In Pushkar (ETV Bharat)

Throughout this arduous penance, she consumes food—specifically fruits (‘Phalahar’)—only once a day to sustain her physical energy. Her resolve to undertake this difficult and unique penance remains unwavering. Although her feet have become swollen due to standing continuously, her spirit remains unbroken.

Today, Saturday, she will conclude her penance; following a special prayer ceremony and the ritual feeding of young girls (‘Kanya Bhojan’), she will finally sit down.

Sadhvi Yogini Annapurna Nath recounts that she first arrived in India 17 years ago. Here, she became profoundly influenced by Sanatan Dharma. Initially, she was on a path to become an Aghori, but approximately 10 years ago, she joined the Nath Sampradaya, instead. Renouncing all worldly ties and relationships, she chose to dedicate her life to the path of spirituality.