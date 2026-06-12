ETV Bharat / state

After Long Wait, Mortal Remains Of Two Men Killed In Russia-Ukraine War Reach Home In Uttar Pradesh

Bodies of the men from UP who were killed in the Russia-Ukraine war brought home the other day ( ETV Bharat )

Azamgarh: The mortal remains of two men from Uttar Pradesh who had gone to Russia in search of jobs and later got caught in the Russia-Ukraine war reached their homes on Thursday, leaving their families devastated.

Several youths from Azamgarh and Mau districts had travelled to Russia in January 2024 after allegedly being lured by agents with promises of employment. Sources said some were later recruited into the Russian military and sent to the war zone.

Among them were Kanhaiya Yadav of Azamgarh and Shyamsunder and Sunil yadav of Mau, who reportedly lost their lives in the conflict. While Rakesh Yadav of Azamgarh and Brijesh Yadav of Mau returned home after being injured, others including Vinod Yadav, Yogendra Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Ramchandra, Azharuddin Khan, Humeshwar Prasad, Deepak, Dhirendra Kumar went missing.

Family members of Yogendra Yadav, a resident of Khojapur Madhavpatti under Kandharapur police station limits, alleged that an agent from Mau, identified as Vinod Yadav, promised them jobs as guards and helpers but they were later sent to the border and recruited for military duties.

According to relatives, Yogendra left India on January 15, 2024, along with others after being promised employment. Upon reaching Russia, they were allegedly given military training and forced into war-related duties.