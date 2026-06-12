After Long Wait, Mortal Remains Of Two Men Killed In Russia-Ukraine War Reach Home In Uttar Pradesh
"This is a huge scam. Action should be taken against the agents. The government should ensure that pending dues are paid to families," relatives said.
Published : June 12, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Azamgarh: The mortal remains of two men from Uttar Pradesh who had gone to Russia in search of jobs and later got caught in the Russia-Ukraine war reached their homes on Thursday, leaving their families devastated.
Several youths from Azamgarh and Mau districts had travelled to Russia in January 2024 after allegedly being lured by agents with promises of employment. Sources said some were later recruited into the Russian military and sent to the war zone.
Among them were Kanhaiya Yadav of Azamgarh and Shyamsunder and Sunil yadav of Mau, who reportedly lost their lives in the conflict. While Rakesh Yadav of Azamgarh and Brijesh Yadav of Mau returned home after being injured, others including Vinod Yadav, Yogendra Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Ramchandra, Azharuddin Khan, Humeshwar Prasad, Deepak, Dhirendra Kumar went missing.
Family members of Yogendra Yadav, a resident of Khojapur Madhavpatti under Kandharapur police station limits, alleged that an agent from Mau, identified as Vinod Yadav, promised them jobs as guards and helpers but they were later sent to the border and recruited for military duties.
According to relatives, Yogendra left India on January 15, 2024, along with others after being promised employment. Upon reaching Russia, they were allegedly given military training and forced into war-related duties.
Another victim, Azharuddin, a resident of Ghulamipur in Azamgarh city, had travelled to Russia on January 27, 2024. His family said he went there after being assured of a security guard job. According to family members, Azharuddin was not assigned any work initially and was later given military training. Soon, the family received information that he had gone missing after being injured in the war.
Later, his brother Azimuddin travelled to Russia and provided a DNA sample to help identify him. About 10 days ago, the family was informed that Azharuddin's body had been recovered and identified through DNA testing.
Azimuddin said he had spent nearly two years searching for his brother and approached authorities, embassies and officials in both India and Russia. "This is a huge scam. Action should be taken against the agents involved. Many people are still stranded there. The government should also ensure that pending salaries and dues are paid to the families," he said.
Tehsildar Vivekanand said the district administration was entrusted with receiving the bodies from Varanasi airport and handing them over to the families.
The arrival of the mortal remains of Azharuddin and Ramchandra on Thursday plunged their families and villages into grief, bringing a tragic end to a long and painful wait.
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