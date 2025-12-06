ETV Bharat / state

Russell's Viper Rescued, Administered CPR For Revival In Gujarat's Valsad

Valsad: A Russell's Viper snake was rescued and given a new lease of life by snake rescuer Ali Ansari at Pardi in Valsad district of Gujarat.

Russell's Viper (Daboia russelii) is a species of highly venomous snake. Ali was informed by locals that two Russell's Vipers were trapped under a wooden plant at a school in Pardi.

Ali arrived at the spot and pulled one of the snakes out. However, when the plank was removed, Ali found the other snake trapped under a thick piece of wood. The snake's chest was compressed and it lay still and lifeless. Ali took out the snake and administered it Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Unlike human beings, snakes cannot be administered mouth-to-mouth CPR.

So, Ali held the area around the snake's heart, pumped it and used a plastic straw, used for sipping mango drinks packed in tetra packs, to blow air into the reptile's windpipe twice or thrice. It worked and the snake came back to life within a few minutes much to the astonishment of onlookers.

"The log had crushed the snake's heart and lungs, causing serious complications. Timely CPR saved its life," said Ali. Both snakes were later released into a forest nearby. The school's students and staff praised Ali's kindness and courage.