Russell's Viper Rescued, Administered CPR For Revival In Gujarat's Valsad
Ali Ansari rescued the snake from a school and administered it CPR using a plastic straw to bring it back to life.
Published : December 6, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Valsad: A Russell's Viper snake was rescued and given a new lease of life by snake rescuer Ali Ansari at Pardi in Valsad district of Gujarat.
Russell's Viper (Daboia russelii) is a species of highly venomous snake. Ali was informed by locals that two Russell's Vipers were trapped under a wooden plant at a school in Pardi.
Ali arrived at the spot and pulled one of the snakes out. However, when the plank was removed, Ali found the other snake trapped under a thick piece of wood. The snake's chest was compressed and it lay still and lifeless. Ali took out the snake and administered it Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR). Unlike human beings, snakes cannot be administered mouth-to-mouth CPR.
So, Ali held the area around the snake's heart, pumped it and used a plastic straw, used for sipping mango drinks packed in tetra packs, to blow air into the reptile's windpipe twice or thrice. It worked and the snake came back to life within a few minutes much to the astonishment of onlookers.
"The log had crushed the snake's heart and lungs, causing serious complications. Timely CPR saved its life," said Ali. Both snakes were later released into a forest nearby. The school's students and staff praised Ali's kindness and courage.
The Russell's Viper is one of the most venomous and deadly snakes found in India and South Asia. The World Health Organization (WHO) has listed it among the four most dangerous snakes worldwide. Russell's Viper is believed to cause the highest number of snakebite deaths in India each year (approximately 40to 50 per cent of casualties).
A large Russell's Viper can release 150 to 250 mg of venom at a time. The lethal dose for human beings is only 40-70 mg. This means that a single bite contains enough venom to kill three to four persons.
Russell's Viper's venom is hemotoxic (damaging to the blood) and slightly neurotoxic. Its venom completely disrupts the blood clotting process, causing bleeding throughout the body. Bleeding occurs from the nose, mouth, urine, feces, and eyes and also internal organs.
Kidneys are most severely damaged, leading to acute kidney failure.
If anti-venom is not administered, death is certain within six to 24 hours. There has been a significant increase in Russell's Viper bites in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers working in the fields are most at risk.
Also Read
Karnataka Man Dies Of Snakebite After Catching Russell’s Viper, Considering It Non-Venomous