Rural Students From Karnataka Take First Flight To Bengaluru For Exposure Tour

“I am happy to say that I am the first person in my family to fly. We all sat by the window of the plane and travelled,” said Dikshitha, a student. “When the plane took off, we were curious and also scared. When we looked at the earth from the window, we thought, 'Oh, how amazing it is.'”

The school is located on the border of Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru districts and has a total of 36 students. Out of these, a total of 10 students and their parents have made the flight trip in an IndiGo plane and participated in a three-day educational trip last month.

The trip, organised by teachers and the School Development and Management Committee (SDMC), aimed to give Class 6 and 7 students a unique and inspiring experience.

Shivamogga: For 10 students from the Government Upper Primary School in Lingapur village in Karnataka, it was a dream come true, as they boarded a flight for the first time to participate in a trip to Bengaluru.

Dukshitha said that the houses, trees, and plants looked very small. “This journey inspired me to continue with the dream of becoming a pilot in the future. Thank you to my parents, teachers and everyone who made our beautiful experience possible," she said.

Roopshree, a teacher who flew with her children, said the school administration had also taken the school children to the airport last time. But they were not allowed inside the airport. “They watched from a distance and returned sad. That's when we told our students that we should fly and bring them,” she said.

Last month, we approached the school's SDMC and parents about our dream of flying. “We planned for this and went on a three-day trip. Travelling by plane was special for us. We travelled out of curiosity and fear. We had previously booked window seats for our children,” she said.

Roopshree said that everyone, including children, followed all the rules on the plane, and the experience of taking off and landing was unforgettable.

“The experience of watching the clouds move was good. Then we went to the Visvesvaraya Museum, the Planetarium, and the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Then we went to Fun World, and when we returned, we took the children by train. Some children could not even get on the train. They were happy with this, too. Our trip increased the children's awareness of technology. I was very happy. Our parents, SDMC members, and teachers helped in this,” she said.

Another teacher, Meenakshi, said that it is a hundred times better to see than hear, and this educational trip by plane gave everyone that experience. “The inspiration for this was our travel experiences. The main reason for our trip was the airport in our district. This got everyone in the school ready for the flight. The children had travelled by land transport to supplement their learning. However, they had not flown. We made the flight so that it would inspire them to achieve. We made the flight with the intention that this would help them achieve higher goals in life,” she said.