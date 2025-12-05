Rural Palamu Becomes New Hideout For Cyber Fraud And Betting Rackets
Cybercriminals are increasingly shifting from big cities to Palamu’s rural areas to run online betting and fraud networks.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 3:01 PM IST
Palamu: Cybercriminals and online betting syndicates are increasingly shifting their base to rural areas, taking advantage of low public awareness and weak monitoring mechanisms. Investigation by the police has revealed that many fraud networks are now operating from remote pockets of Jharkhand’s Palamu.
According to police, criminals often prefer rural locations because they can easily rent houses and people are less likely to be aware of their activities. Unlike in metropolitan cities, where security agencies maintain strict vigilance, cyber offenders found a greater freedom in rural areas to evade detection. Notably, the networks busted in Palamu had no local involvement.
On December 1, 2025, Palamu police dismantled an online betting racket in Hussainabad. The syndicate was linked to cybercriminals from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The landlord of the house was unaware of the illegal activities. Seven accused were arrested, all involved in online betting fraud across India.
Similarly, in 2024, 13 accused involved in an online cricket betting operation were arrested in Chianki, under the Sadar police station. Police recovered several laptops and mobile phones. All the accused lived in rented houses and had misled landlords by claiming they were students engaged in online learning.
Palamu Superintendent of Police (SP) Reeshma Ramesh informed that crackdowns in Hussainabad and Sadar have uncovered more evidence of online betting and gambling rackets. The police are continuously appealing to landlords to verify their tenants. A local network has not yet developed in Palamu, but police are maintaining strict vigilance,” SP Reeshma said. The SP further urged the landlords to conduct proper tenant verification.
