Rural Palamu Becomes New Hideout For Cyber Fraud And Betting Rackets

Palamu: Cybercriminals and online betting syndicates are increasingly shifting their base to rural areas, taking advantage of low public awareness and weak monitoring mechanisms. Investigation by the police has revealed that many fraud networks are now operating from remote pockets of Jharkhand’s Palamu.

According to police, criminals often prefer rural locations because they can easily rent houses and people are less likely to be aware of their activities. Unlike in metropolitan cities, where security agencies maintain strict vigilance, cyber offenders found a greater freedom in rural areas to evade detection. Notably, the networks busted in Palamu had no local involvement.

On December 1, 2025, Palamu police dismantled an online betting racket in Hussainabad. The syndicate was linked to cybercriminals from Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The landlord of the house was unaware of the illegal activities. Seven accused were arrested, all involved in online betting fraud across India.