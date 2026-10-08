ETV Bharat / state

Rupi Soren's Last Rites In Nemra Today; Hemant Soren, Leaders Pay Tributes In Ranchi

Ranchi: A day after the death of Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wife of late JMM patriarch Shibu Soren, political leaders, officials, supporters and well-wishers gathered at the Morabadi residence in Ranchi to pay their last respects.

Rupi Soren died on Wednesday, October 7 after a prolonged illness. Her last rites will be performed on Thursday at her ancestral village Nemra in Ramgarh district. JMM central general secretary Vinod Kumar Pandey said her mortal remains would be taken to Nemra at 9 am.

Hemant Soren travelled with his mother's mortal remains, accompanied by family members, supporters and well-wishers.

PM Modi Condoles Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over Rupi Soren's death and recalled her work for the empowerment of tribal communities. "Pained by the passing of Rupi Soren Ji. She always worked for empowering tribal communities. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and their entire family," PM Modi posted on X.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar reached the Morabadi residence and paid floral tribute to Rupi Soren. He met Hemant Soren and the bereaved family and expressed his condolences, praying for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family.

State ministers Chamra Linda and Deepika Pandey Singh, MPs Vijay Hansda and Dhullu Mahato, former Chief Ministers Arjun Munda and Champai Soren, former Deputy Chief Minister Sudesh Mahto, several MLAs, former ministers and administrative officials also paid their respects.

Sudesh Mahto said Rupi Soren's role in supporting Shibu Soren during his long struggle for a separate Jharkhand would be remembered. "After the loss of his father, the Chief Minister has now lost his mother's presence as well. I pray to God to give him the strength to endure this difficult situation," Mahto said.

Congress Legislature Party leader Pradeep Yadav said Rupi Soren had stood by Shibu Soren during his movement. "After Guruji, Rupi Soren ji's presence was like a shadow over the family. But now that shadow is gone," Yadav said, adding that the loss of a mother was an extremely painful moment for Hemant Soren.

Prolonged Illness

Rupi Soren had been undergoing treatment at Hill View Hospital in Ranchi after being admitted on September 18 with breathing difficulties.

Her health fluctuated during treatment, and she required ventilator support several times after suffering multi-organ failure. Her condition improved on October 6 but deteriorated suddenly the following day. She was again placed on ventilator support but could not recover.

Her death prompted condolences from political leaders and people across Jharkhand. The Cabinet meeting scheduled at Project Building on Thursday was also postponed.