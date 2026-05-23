ETV Bharat / state

Rupamoni Gorh Becomes First Woman From Assam To Scale Mt Everest

Gorh, a resident of Lilabari in Lakhimpur district, reached the summit of the world's highest peak on Thursday. Sarma said the state was proud of her historic accomplishment.

Guwahati: Rupamoni Gorh has become the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest, achieving the feat as part of an all-women expedition team of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

"Assam’s daughter has reached the top of the world. Heartiest congratulations to Rupamoni Gorh for becoming the first woman from Assam to scale Mount Everest as part of the ITBP all-women expedition team," he said in a social media post.

"Her historic feat is a moment of immense pride for Assam and an inspiration for our youth to dream big and conquer new heights," he added.

Born into a farmer’s family, Gorh grew up in Lilabari with modest means. Her father, Joysing Gorh, is engaged in agriculture, while her mother, Kamalawati, works as an Anganwadi assistant.

A graduate in Arts, she joined the ITBP in 2020 and continued to pursue her childhood passion for adventure and mountaineering, her family said.