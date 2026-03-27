ETV Bharat / state

Rupali Chakankar Resigns As NCP State Women's Wing Chief

File - Rupali Chakankar speaks to the media as she arrives at Vidhan Bhavan for NCP legislature party meeting, in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Under fire over her association with rape-accused 'godman' Ashok Kharat, NCP leader Rupali Chakankar on Friday resigned as the party's Maharashtra women's wing chief.

"Following a discussion over the phone with (NCP president and deputy Chief Minister) Sunetra Pawar this morning, I am tendering my resignation as state president of the Nationalist Congress Party's women's wing," she said in a post on X.

Earlier, Chakankar had stepped down as chairman of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women after her links with Kharat came to light.

In the letter shared on the social media platform, Chakankar said that she had clarified her stand on the Kharat case on the very first day, asserting that she had no direct or indirect connection with his financial dealings or alleged wrongdoings.