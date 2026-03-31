ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar Airport To Halt Flight Operations For 8 Hours Daily For Runway Repairs From April 1

Amritsar: Flight operations at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport here will be impacted during the summer schedule as the runway will remain closed daily for several hours due to repair and upgradation work, officials said.

Airport Director Bhupinder Singh said that, as per a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the runway will remain completely non-operational from 1:45 PM to 9:45 PM every day from April 1 to September 27, 2026.

"No flights will operate during this period. All airlines have changed their arrival and departure times, and flights will operate before or after the closure times. Passengers are advised to check their flight schedules before travelling," Singh told ETV Bharat.

He said the airport will handle a total of 62 flights under the summer schedule, including 40 domestic and 22 international services. Domestic flights will connect cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kullu, Srinagar and Pune, while international flights will operate to destinations including Doha, Dubai, Singapore, Birmingham, London Gatwick, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah and Bangkok.

The closure is part of a major runway upgrade project being undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The work includes re-carpeting of the 3,658-metre-long and 60-metre-wide runway, strengthening of the overrun area, and development of runway end safety areas at both ends in line with international standards.