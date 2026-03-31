Amritsar Airport To Halt Flight Operations For 8 Hours Daily For Runway Repairs From April 1
Flight schedules at Amritsar airport will be adjusted for nearly six months due to daily runway closure for repair and upgrade work.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Amritsar: Flight operations at Sri Guru Ramdas International Airport here will be impacted during the summer schedule as the runway will remain closed daily for several hours due to repair and upgradation work, officials said.
Airport Director Bhupinder Singh said that, as per a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), the runway will remain completely non-operational from 1:45 PM to 9:45 PM every day from April 1 to September 27, 2026.
"No flights will operate during this period. All airlines have changed their arrival and departure times, and flights will operate before or after the closure times. Passengers are advised to check their flight schedules before travelling," Singh told ETV Bharat.
He said the airport will handle a total of 62 flights under the summer schedule, including 40 domestic and 22 international services. Domestic flights will connect cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kullu, Srinagar and Pune, while international flights will operate to destinations including Doha, Dubai, Singapore, Birmingham, London Gatwick, Kuala Lumpur, Sharjah and Bangkok.
The closure is part of a major runway upgrade project being undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). The work includes re-carpeting of the 3,658-metre-long and 60-metre-wide runway, strengthening of the overrun area, and development of runway end safety areas at both ends in line with international standards.
The safety area at both ends of runways (16 and 34) will be strengthened as per international standards. This will further enhance the safety of aircraft operations. Over 2,000 non-LED lights at the airport will be replaced with modern LED lights. This will enable safe operation even in low visibility and will also save electricity.
Individual Light Control Monitoring System (ILCMS): A new monitoring system will be installed, which will allow monitoring of runway lights directly from the control room. This will save time and make flight operations safer.
The airport management has appealed to passengers to check the updated flight schedule with their respective airlines before travelling. The administration said that all these works are necessary for the safety of passengers and better services in the future. Expressing regret for the inconvenience caused during this time, it has appealed to the passengers for their cooperation.
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