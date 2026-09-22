ETV Bharat / state

Ruling NC, BJP Members Spar In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Over 'Two And A Half District Jammu' Remark

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir assembly Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as the ruling party National Conference (NC) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members clashed over “two and a half district Jammu” remark by the ruling party legislator.

Ajaz Jan, who is the NC legislator from Poonch-Haveli assembly constituency, raised the issue of relief and restoration of flood affected people in Poonch and Pir Panjal range of the union territory. Jan said that 18 people lost their lives in Poonch district alone and overall 25 people died in Pir Panjal in flash floods and landslides in July this year.

“Land slides damaged residential houses and these houses are under huge risk. Protection bunds should be raised for these houses. 80 percent of the roads are damaged,” Jan said.

The legislator said that Pir Panjal “always faced injustice”. “This time BJP did injustice. When floods hit Udhampur, the chief minister visited the area. But the BJP legislators did not speak about Pir Panjal floods, yet they are disrupting the House and not allowing us to raise issues of Pir Panjal,” Jan said.

Hitting out at the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma who was not inside the House, Jan said that the LoP’s absence in the House shows his lack of concern for Pir Panjal region. “BJP considers two and a half districts as Jammu,” Jan said.

However, this remark created a strong uproar from the BJP legislators. BJP MLA from Nagrota Devyani Rana said the party rejects the remark and considers Jammu and Kashmir as one unit. “BJP will not allow the balkanisation of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.

BJP’s senior legislator Sham Lal Sharma, who until last year demanded a separate state for Jammu, shouted at Jan. “How dare you call Jammu two and a half districts. This state was carved by Dogras and it will remain united,” Sharma said.