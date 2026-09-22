Ruling NC, BJP Members Spar In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Over 'Two And A Half District Jammu' Remark
BJP leaders took umbrage to Jammu being two and a half district remark by the NC MLA leading to noisy scenes in assembly.
Published : September 22, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir assembly Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as the ruling party National Conference (NC) and Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members clashed over “two and a half district Jammu” remark by the ruling party legislator.
Ajaz Jan, who is the NC legislator from Poonch-Haveli assembly constituency, raised the issue of relief and restoration of flood affected people in Poonch and Pir Panjal range of the union territory. Jan said that 18 people lost their lives in Poonch district alone and overall 25 people died in Pir Panjal in flash floods and landslides in July this year.
“Land slides damaged residential houses and these houses are under huge risk. Protection bunds should be raised for these houses. 80 percent of the roads are damaged,” Jan said.
The legislator said that Pir Panjal “always faced injustice”. “This time BJP did injustice. When floods hit Udhampur, the chief minister visited the area. But the BJP legislators did not speak about Pir Panjal floods, yet they are disrupting the House and not allowing us to raise issues of Pir Panjal,” Jan said.
Hitting out at the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma who was not inside the House, Jan said that the LoP’s absence in the House shows his lack of concern for Pir Panjal region. “BJP considers two and a half districts as Jammu,” Jan said.
However, this remark created a strong uproar from the BJP legislators. BJP MLA from Nagrota Devyani Rana said the party rejects the remark and considers Jammu and Kashmir as one unit. “BJP will not allow the balkanisation of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said.
BJP’s senior legislator Sham Lal Sharma, who until last year demanded a separate state for Jammu, shouted at Jan. “How dare you call Jammu two and a half districts. This state was carved by Dogras and it will remain united,” Sharma said.
Later, the Speaker of the Assembly Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and urged the legislators to allow normal business of the House. The House continued till 1.30 pm unlike yesterday when it was adjourned during the Question Hour.
During the Zero Hour, several legislators spoke about issues of education, development and other public issues in their constituencies.
NC MLA from Hazratbal Salman Sagar said the issue of dog menace must be addressed in the Srinagar city. “Dog bites must be controlled. We can't risk human lives at the cost of feeding dogs and concerns raised by the pet lovers. This issue must be addressed,” Sagar said. He also demanded a housing policy from the government for decongestion of Srinagar city and to address the housing issues of the citizens.
Later, the minister for Cooperatives Javid Dar moved the Bill to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Societies Act, 1989 and to repeal the Jammu and Kashmir Self Reliant Cooperative Act, 1999 to provide transitional arrangement of self-reliant cooperatives.
The bill was opposed by the BJP. BJP MLA Pawan Gupta argued that the bill must be sent to a Select Committee before its passage in the House. Gupta was supported by the other BJP legislators. “You are repealing one act; not amending the act. They want excessive administrative control over cooperatives. Self reliant was not an ornamental word but reflected legislative wisdom,” Gupta said.
However, the bill was passed after Dar argued that it will bring transparency in the functioning of cooperatives. “There are a number of housing frauds. I have received 200 applications of financial frauds, majority from Jammu. People are doing business running the cooperative societies, but committing frauds with people,” he said.
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