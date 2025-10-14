ETV Bharat / state

Ruling Jammu Kashmir Alliance Riven By Strain Over RS Seat Sharing But NC Stays Firm With INDIA Bloc

Srinagar: The rift between National Conference (NC) and Congress over the Rajya Sabha seat sharing arrangement has brought the alliance under strain but is unlikely forcing exit of the ruling NC from the INDIA bloc or cause dent to their alliance, senior party leaders.

The differences between the two alliance partners developed over providing a 'safe' seat to Congress. The local Congress unit was expecting one seat among four RS seats in the overdue elections scheduled on October 24. Instead, NC had offered three seats to its own candidates while reserving the final for its ally, who declined to contest fearing defeat.

J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra said the NC's "unilateral announcement has shaken the confidence among the allies" but added that it did not signal the split as that authority rests with the party's high command in New Delhi.

The NC, according to him, reneged on a promise of offering them one seat after NC president Farooq Abdullah met senior congress leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi last week. The meeting which lasted for over 40 minutes had 'agreed' to provide the party one seat.

According to poll arithmetic, the NC has high chances of winning three seats given they have 53 legislators including Congress and support of five independents. The forth seat will be a tough contest as the NC will have 24 votes and will require the vote of non-BJP legislators. On the other hand, BJP which has fielded a strong contender and its state president Sat Pal Sharma for the seat.

The main opposition party BJP commands support of 28 MLAs and may have to seek support of the independents and PDP to win the fourth seat against NC’s spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar. Dar was picked up by the party at the last moment against Sharma after Congress opted out of the contest.

The Omar Abdullah led government has a comfortable majority with 41 legislators in the 88 member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and has a majority without the Congress's six legislators.