Ruling Jammu Kashmir Alliance Riven By Strain Over RS Seat Sharing But NC Stays Firm With INDIA Bloc
The ruling NC has fielded its candidates on three Rajya Sabha seats while reserving the fourth to alliance partner Congress, which declined the offer.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 6:18 PM IST
Srinagar: The rift between National Conference (NC) and Congress over the Rajya Sabha seat sharing arrangement has brought the alliance under strain but is unlikely forcing exit of the ruling NC from the INDIA bloc or cause dent to their alliance, senior party leaders.
The differences between the two alliance partners developed over providing a 'safe' seat to Congress. The local Congress unit was expecting one seat among four RS seats in the overdue elections scheduled on October 24. Instead, NC had offered three seats to its own candidates while reserving the final for its ally, who declined to contest fearing defeat.
J&K Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra said the NC's "unilateral announcement has shaken the confidence among the allies" but added that it did not signal the split as that authority rests with the party's high command in New Delhi.
The NC, according to him, reneged on a promise of offering them one seat after NC president Farooq Abdullah met senior congress leader Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi last week. The meeting which lasted for over 40 minutes had 'agreed' to provide the party one seat.
According to poll arithmetic, the NC has high chances of winning three seats given they have 53 legislators including Congress and support of five independents. The forth seat will be a tough contest as the NC will have 24 votes and will require the vote of non-BJP legislators. On the other hand, BJP which has fielded a strong contender and its state president Sat Pal Sharma for the seat.
The main opposition party BJP commands support of 28 MLAs and may have to seek support of the independents and PDP to win the fourth seat against NC’s spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar. Dar was picked up by the party at the last moment against Sharma after Congress opted out of the contest.
The Omar Abdullah led government has a comfortable majority with 41 legislators in the 88 member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and has a majority without the Congress's six legislators.
But the Congress's core group meeting in Srinagar a day ago has sought the 'guidance' of their top leadership in New Delhi for the voting in the RS polls, said Karra.
"I can't take calls on our alliance. The authority rests with the high command. Our core group has sent a report to central leadership and we will wait for their guidance," he added.
On the other hand, the NC provincial president Showkat Ahmad Mir said their party continues to be part of the INDIA bloc and they have an 'understanding with the top leadership of the Congress over their alliance'.
"The local Congress unit has no locus standi on INDIA bloc. Our party has an understanding with the AICC leadership on our alliance and we are part of the INDIA bloc," he told ETV Bharat.
But sources maintain that the Congress had developed internal differences between two camps on the candidates, forcing them to withdraw from the contest. Two senior leaders including GA Mir and Raman Bhalla were the probable candidates.
On the other hand, the party insiders within the NC deny promising a seat to the Congress high command saying they couldn't have afforded to deny the seat if the leadership would have agreed.
"There was lack of consensus over candidates within Congress and they withdraw from the contest," a source said.
