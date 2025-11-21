ETV Bharat / state

Ruia Government Hospital Doctors Perform 3-Hour 'Miracle' Surgery To Save Man Impaled By Iron Rod

Shekwali fell off the road from his two-wheeler onto a pillar block, where an iron rod shot through his chest, piercing vital organs.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 21, 2025 at 2:18 PM IST

Tirupati: In a rare, life-threatening case, doctors at Ruia Government Hospital performed a complex three-hour surgery and saved a man who had a two-metre iron rod lodged in his heart and lungs following an accident. Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr. K. Radha briefed the media about the extraordinary medical effort on Thursday.

Shekwali (44) belonging to Anantapur district and currently living in Srikalahasti usually commutes on a two-wheeler to sell clothes in nearby villages every day. On the fateful day of November 9, while passing between Nagari and Puttur, he lost control while trying to avoid buses approaching from behind. He fell off the road onto a pillar block and an iron rod shot through his chest, piercing his vital organs.

On being alerted, emergency staff of the 108 ambulance service reached the spot and cut the protruding rod on-site and rushed him to Ruia Hospital in critical condition. His blood pressure was rapidly collapsing, leaving doctors with only few minutes to intervene.

Once in the operating theatre, the medical team began a highly challenging procedure to remove the rod without causing further damage or internal bleeding.

"The doctors first collapsed one lung and pulled the rod out partially. They then repeated the process with the second lung before completely extracting the metal rod from his body, the hospital superintendent briefed.

The Surgical team was led by Dr. Kalyani Rama, Head, Cardiothoracic Department, Dr. Gauthami, Assistant Professor, General Surgery and Dr. Padma, Head, Anesthesia Department. They were supported by Associate Professors Surishetti Srinivasulu, Ravi Shankar, and Gyanpika.

Doctors describe the survival as nothing short of a medical miracle. After days of recovery, Shekwali was discharged on Thursday and is now reported to be stable.

