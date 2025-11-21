ETV Bharat / state

Ruia Government Hospital Doctors Perform 3-Hour 'Miracle' Surgery To Save Man Impaled By Iron Rod

Tirupati: In a rare, life-threatening case, doctors at Ruia Government Hospital performed a complex three-hour surgery and saved a man who had a two-metre iron rod lodged in his heart and lungs following an accident. Ruia Hospital Superintendent Dr. K. Radha briefed the media about the extraordinary medical effort on Thursday.

Shekwali (44) belonging to Anantapur district and currently living in Srikalahasti usually commutes on a two-wheeler to sell clothes in nearby villages every day. On the fateful day of November 9, while passing between Nagari and Puttur, he lost control while trying to avoid buses approaching from behind. He fell off the road onto a pillar block and an iron rod shot through his chest, piercing his vital organs.

On being alerted, emergency staff of the 108 ambulance service reached the spot and cut the protruding rod on-site and rushed him to Ruia Hospital in critical condition. His blood pressure was rapidly collapsing, leaving doctors with only few minutes to intervene.

Once in the operating theatre, the medical team began a highly challenging procedure to remove the rod without causing further damage or internal bleeding.