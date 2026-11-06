ETV Bharat / state

Ruhullah Dispatches Resignation Letter To Farooq By Courier After Conveyor Refuses To Deliver

Srinagar: Three days after quitting the National Conference and Lok Sabha, former Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Mehdi dispatched his resignation letter to the party president, Farooq Abdullah by courier.

The move comes after the man he entrusted with the task refused to hand it directly to Abdullah.

The two-page resignation letter addressed to NC president Farooq Abdullah was sent through a private courier service to his Gupkar home in Srinagar on Thursday, said a person privy to the development.

“The letter has been sent on behalf of the father of Tufail Matoo. But we are yet to receive a response,” he added.

On November 3, the death anniversary of his father and an influential political leader Aga Syed Mehdi, Ruhullah announced his resignation from the NC and Lok Sabha at a public rally in Budgam. The former MP ended his 24 year association with the party citing differences with its top leadership over what he termed a soft stance toward the Centre on the restoration of Article 370 following its abrogation in 2019.

Ashraf Mattoo, father of slain student Tufail Mattoo, was supposed to deliver the letter to Farooq Abdullah (ETV Bharat)

He mailed his resignation to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and it was accepted a day ago. Ruhullah handed the resignation letter for Abdullah to Mohammad Ashraf Mattoo, father of slain student Tufail Mattoo, for delivery to the NC president.

Mattoo, however, refused to deliver it directly, accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of failing to deliver justice for his only son. “I will send it through other sources,” added Mattoo.

Tufail, a 17-year-old, was killed on June 11, 2010. A class 12 student, he was walking home from tuition when he was killed in alleged security forces firing near a sports stadium in Rajouri Kadal area in Srinagar’s old city. His death spurred widespread stone-throwing protests that continued for months, leaving over 100 civilians dead during Omar Abdullah's government in 2010.

Just a few metres off the buzzing Saida Kadal road in Srinagar, the Mattoo family home stands in a sleepy residential neighbourhood. Mattoo’s brother, who emerged in the courtyard, is reluctant to speak.