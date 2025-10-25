Five Bodies Recovered From Disaster-Hit Chenagad In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag
So far, seven bodies have been recovered by the rescue teams of which only one has been identified.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 8:16 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Five bodies were recovered during the ongoing search operation at Chenagad in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Saturday.
On Friday, two bodies were recovered by the rescue teams. Chenagad was battered by heavy rains and cloudburst on August 28. While Chenagad town was devastated, the search for missing people continues to this day. Police said the bodies recovered on the day were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.
As many as nine people went missing in the disaster of which five were locals and four Nepalese. While the bodies of seven have been recovered search is on for two others. The bodies have been recovered far from the incident site. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that since the disaster, a continuous search operation is being conducted in the area. "Seven bodies have been recovered in the last two days. So far, only one body has been identified. Efforts are being made to identify the remaining," he said.
In view of the difficult geographical conditions and the depth of the debris, the rescue teams have sped up the search work by blasting large boulders. Teams of administration, police, SDRF, DDRF and local departments are camping in the area.
In another incident, a youth from Indira Nagar, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, drowned at a waterfall near Goundar village, the main stop for Madmaheshwar Yatra. The body of the youth was taken out and sent to the district hospital for postmortem. The youth was identified as Ajay Kumar (21), resident of Indira Nagar in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.
