Five Bodies Recovered From Disaster-Hit Chenagad In Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag

Rudraprayag: Five bodies were recovered during the ongoing search operation at Chenagad in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag on Saturday.

On Friday, two bodies were recovered by the rescue teams. Chenagad was battered by heavy rains and cloudburst on August 28. While Chenagad town was devastated, the search for missing people continues to this day. Police said the bodies recovered on the day were sent to the district hospital for postmortem.

As many as nine people went missing in the disaster of which five were locals and four Nepalese. While the bodies of seven have been recovered search is on for two others. The bodies have been recovered far from the incident site. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said that since the disaster, a continuous search operation is being conducted in the area. "Seven bodies have been recovered in the last two days. So far, only one body has been identified. Efforts are being made to identify the remaining," he said.