Rudraprayag Pornographic Video Case: Six Minors Among 11 Booked
Rudraprayag SP Akshay Prashlad Konde stated that a separate FIR has been filed and an immediate investigation has been launched.
Published : October 31, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Uttarakhand Police have booked 11 individuals in connection with a pornographic video case, six of whom are minors. Action is being taken against all those identified as per legal provisions, while the search continues for other suspects involved, said officials.
The case came to light after a local man filed a complaint alleging that a pornographic video being circulated online was falsely portraying his daughter.
Acting on the complaint, authorities registered a case under Section 79 of the Indian Penal Code, of law intended to insult the modesty of a woman and violation of privacy, and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, relating to the transmission of sexually explicit content in electronic form.
According to the official, preliminary findings revealed that the video was originally uploaded to various websites in 2023, all of which were traced to Hyderabad, and had no connection to Rudraprayag.
The video’s circulation was allegedly intended to defame individuals in the local area. Police stated that administrators of four WhatsApp groups were involved in sharing the clip.
Officials stated that further inquiries are ongoing to identify others who may have participated in spreading the material.
The police have urged citizens not to share or disseminate obscene content that may harm an individual’s reputation, warning that strict legal action will follow against anyone found guilty.
