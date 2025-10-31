ETV Bharat / state

Rudraprayag Pornographic Video Case: Six Minors Among 11 Booked

Rudraprayag: Uttarakhand Police have booked 11 individuals in connection with a pornographic video case, six of whom are minors. Action is being taken against all those identified as per legal provisions, while the search continues for other suspects involved, said officials.

The case came to light after a local man filed a complaint alleging that a pornographic video being circulated online was falsely portraying his daughter.

Acting on the complaint, authorities registered a case under Section 79 of the Indian Penal Code, of law intended to insult the modesty of a woman and violation of privacy, and Section 67A of the Information Technology Act, relating to the transmission of sexually explicit content in electronic form.

Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prashlad Konde stated that a separate FIR has been filed and an immediate investigation has been launched.