ETV Bharat / state

Rudraprayag Gurdwara Standoff: Punjab CM Mann Speaks To Dhami, Calls For Sensible Approach

Dehradun: Amid escalating tension involving Nihangs at the Nagrasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami on the matter, emphasising that addressing the demands of Nihangs should be a priority.

Mann urged that channels of communication between the two sides remain open and called for a sensible approach from all parties involved.

Assuring Dhami of all possible assistance, Mann said the Punjab government is ready to extend any help required and is also discussing the matter with Sikh religious leaders.

Eight Nihang Sikhs held two caretakers of the Gurdwara hostage on Saturday evening. Although they were released on Sunday, the Nihangs remained on the upper floor with weapons, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. After persuasion by the administration, one Nihang surrendered on Sunday evening, while another was arrested by police while coming out to get food on Sunday.

The issue stems from a dispute between some Nihang pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib and local traders in Karnaprayag on June 16, later escalating to physical violence. Subsequently, two Nihang devotees were arrested for injuring several people with swords.