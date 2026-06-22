Rudraprayag Gurdwara Standoff: Punjab CM Mann Speaks To Dhami, Calls For Sensible Approach
He emphasised that addressing the demands of the Nihangs should be a priority and urged that channels of communication between the two sides remain open.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Dehradun: Amid escalating tension involving Nihangs at the Nagrasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami on the matter, emphasising that addressing the demands of Nihangs should be a priority.
Mann urged that channels of communication between the two sides remain open and called for a sensible approach from all parties involved.
Assuring Dhami of all possible assistance, Mann said the Punjab government is ready to extend any help required and is also discussing the matter with Sikh religious leaders.
Eight Nihang Sikhs held two caretakers of the Gurdwara hostage on Saturday evening. Although they were released on Sunday, the Nihangs remained on the upper floor with weapons, creating a tense atmosphere in the area. After persuasion by the administration, one Nihang surrendered on Sunday evening, while another was arrested by police while coming out to get food on Sunday.
The issue stems from a dispute between some Nihang pilgrims returning from Hemkund Sahib and local traders in Karnaprayag on June 16, later escalating to physical violence. Subsequently, two Nihang devotees were arrested for injuring several people with swords.
The Nihang Sikhs occupying the upper floor of the Gurudwara are reportedly demanding the release of the two associates and action against the locals.
While local authorities have successfully engaged in preliminary talks with the group, leading to two individuals coming down, a heavy security presence remains deployed to ensure law and order.
Rudraprayag district magistrate Vishal Mishra and Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar have been monitoring the situation and facilitating negotiations from the site since Sunday.
"The police, district administration, and the Gurdwara management committee are in constant dialogue with the Nihang Sikhs. Our efforts have yielded positive results, with some members of the group coming down from the roof to discuss their concerns with the administration. We are working toward a peaceful and amicable resolution," Tomar said.
While initial reports and allegations from the Gurdwara management suggested that an elderly devotee had been held hostage and that the premises had been subjected to vandalism, the district administration has sought to clarify the situation.
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