Rudraprayag Gurdwara Standoff Enters 3rd Day: Nihangs Demand Release Of Associates, 2 Agree To Speak To Authorities
Rudraprayag SP said talks have yielded positive results and some of them have come down from the roof to speak with the administration and police.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Rudraprayag: The standoff with a group of Nihangs, armed with spears and swords, entered its third day on Monday as five of them still refuse to come down from the roof of a Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, while demanding the release of four members of the sect who were arrested following a clash in Chamoli on June 16.
After a high-voltage incident that lasted nearly 36 hours, two Nihang Sikhs, who were stationed on the rooftop of Gurdwara in Nagarasu, came down on Monday morning to speak with the administration on resolving the standoff. The administration is hopeful that the matter will be resolved today.
Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra and Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar have been monitoring the situation at the Gurdwara complex since Sunday.
Both DM and SP have been communicating with the Nihangs via phone and microphone. They urged them to exercise restraint, respect the law, and accept a peaceful resolution, which eventually led to two Nihangs coming down.
A heavy police force was deployed at the site following the standoff that began Saturday evening.
"The police, district administration, and the Gurudwara management committee are in constant dialogue with the Nihang Sikhs, attempting to understand their concerns and find a solution," SP Tomar said.
"The talks have yielded positive results; some of them have come down from the roof to speak with the administration and police, and dialogue with the remaining individuals is ongoing," she said.
Four Nihangs were arrested in connection with a clash that took place on June 16 over parking near a hotel in Karnaprayag market. The group was returning from Sri Hemkund Sahib when it got into a verbal spat with locals at the market. The pilgrims allegedly attacked the other group with swords, injuring four locals. A Nihang was also injured in the clash. Consequently, four Nihangs, all from Mohali, Punjab, were arrested.
According to the statement issued by DM Mishra, the Nihangs then locked the third floor leading to the terrace. While reports said they also held an elderly Sikh man hostage, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said no one had been held hostage.
"A dispute erupted at a Gurdwara in Nagarasu between Nihang Sikhs, the Gurdwara management, and the Sikh sevadars (servants) who live there. The Ardaas, Langar, and prayers at the Gurdwara are all running smoothly and peacefully. The movement of people through the Gurdwara is also flowing smoothly. No one is facing any problems. Don't pay attention to any rumors that the Gurdwara has been taken over, that someone has been taken hostage, or that any violence has occurred. No such incident has occurred," Mishra said.
#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarkhand | DM Vishal Mishra says, " a dispute erupted at a gurdwara in nagarasu between nihang sikhs, the gurdwara management, and the sikh sevadars (servants) who live there. the ardaas, langar, and prayers at the gurdwara are all running smoothly and… pic.twitter.com/UePIbmoiZV— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2026
The Gurdwara management said the Nihangs had asked for "50-60 rooms" to house protesters who would come for a demonstration against the arrest of the four members of their sect.
When the Gurdwara failed to do it, the Nihangs resorted to violence, warning the authorities against any forceful action against them, they said.
Sardar Beant Singh, a member of the Gurdwara Nagrasu management, told reporters that the Nihangs arrived at the Gurdwara from Mohali around 4 pm on Saturday and demanded that 50-60 rooms be arranged for more of them arriving for a protest.
"They started beating and abusing the volunteers even though we allowed them to stay overnight, provided them with food, but they started fighting with us again the next morning. Still, we tried to reason with them and make them leave. When we were leaving, they saw the police outside. They thought they were there to arrest them because they had been up to nefarious activities... So they went straight up to the fifth floor. They took over the place, broke the walls, and started throwing stones at us," Singh said.
#WATCH | Rudraprayag, Uttarkhand | Baba Beant Singh, Gurdwara Nagrasu, says, " they came here day before yesterday and started fighting. they started beating and abusing the volunteers. even then we let them stay overnight. provided them with food. they started fighting with us… pic.twitter.com/7RNJjOwm5F— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 22, 2026
Sardar Sukhdev Singh and Sardar Beant Singh had built the Nagrasu Gurdwara a few years ago, and the two are responsible for its day-to-day management. Located between Rudraprayag and Gauchar on the Badrinath Highway, the Gurdwara serves Sikh pilgrims travelling to and from Sri Hemkund Sahib.
Beant Singh said SP Tomar has assured the Nihangs of safe passage back to Punjab from the Gurdwara , but the standoff continues.
The Uttarakhand government has ordered an inquiry into the Karnaprayag clash.
Who are Nihangs?
Nihangs are a distinctive order of Sikh warrior-monks who consider themselves the keepers of the original martial traditions introduced by the 10th Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, around 1699. They wear a dark blue tunic or cloak and towering turbans decorated with steel discs. They carry an array of traditional weapons, including swords (kirpan), daggers, heavy iron shields, and long spears.
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