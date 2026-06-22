ETV Bharat / state

Rudraprayag Gurdwara Standoff Enters 3rd Day: Nihangs Demand Release Of Associates, 2 Agree To Speak To Authorities

One of the Nihangs being seen looking out from the top floor of the Gurdwara. ( ETV Bharat )

Rudraprayag: The standoff with a group of Nihangs, armed with spears and swords, entered its third day on Monday as five of them still refuse to come down from the roof of a Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, while demanding the release of four members of the sect who were arrested following a clash in Chamoli on June 16.

After a high-voltage incident that lasted nearly 36 hours, two Nihang Sikhs, who were stationed on the rooftop of Gurdwara in Nagarasu, came down on Monday morning to speak with the administration on resolving the standoff. The administration is hopeful that the matter will be resolved today.

Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra and Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar have been monitoring the situation at the Gurdwara complex since Sunday.

Both DM and SP have been communicating with the Nihangs via phone and microphone. They urged them to exercise restraint, respect the law, and accept a peaceful resolution, which eventually led to two Nihangs coming down.

A heavy police force was deployed at the site following the standoff that began Saturday evening.

"The police, district administration, and the Gurudwara management committee are in constant dialogue with the Nihang Sikhs, attempting to understand their concerns and find a solution," SP Tomar said.

"The talks have yielded positive results; some of them have come down from the roof to speak with the administration and police, and dialogue with the remaining individuals is ongoing," she said.

Four Nihangs were arrested in connection with a clash that took place on June 16 over parking near a hotel in Karnaprayag market. The group was returning from Sri Hemkund Sahib when it got into a verbal spat with locals at the market. The pilgrims allegedly attacked the other group with swords, injuring four locals. A Nihang was also injured in the clash. Consequently, four Nihangs, all from Mohali, Punjab, were arrested.

According to the statement issued by DM Mishra, the Nihangs then locked the third floor leading to the terrace. While reports said they also held an elderly Sikh man hostage, Rudraprayag District Magistrate Vishal Mishra said no one had been held hostage.

"A dispute erupted at a Gurdwara in Nagarasu between Nihang Sikhs, the Gurdwara management, and the Sikh sevadars (servants) who live there. The Ardaas, Langar, and prayers at the Gurdwara are all running smoothly and peacefully. The movement of people through the Gurdwara is also flowing smoothly. No one is facing any problems. Don't pay attention to any rumors that the Gurdwara has been taken over, that someone has been taken hostage, or that any violence has occurred. No such incident has occurred," Mishra said.