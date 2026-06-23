Rudraprayag Gurdwara Dispute: Nihangs Agree To Step Down After Talks With Punjab Delegation
DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said a delegation met CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to discuss the incident that took place in Karnaprayag on June 16.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
Rudraprayag: Five Nihangs who remained stationed on the roof of the Nagrasu Gurdwara on the Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag since Saturday have finally relented on Tuesday after speaking with a delegation of Nihangs from Punjab, officials said.
Given the gravity of the situation, security forces have been deployed outside the Gurudwara, they added.
Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said a delegation from the DSGMC met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to discuss the incident that took place in Karnaprayag on June 16.
"He gave us a patient hearing. A committee has been formed by the DGP to investigate the matter. We are confident that swift action will be taken and that the matter of cross-FIRs will also be addressed. We have also been assured that the police officers who assaulted the youth will be questioned and face appropriate action," Kalka said.
A group of Nihangs climbed onto the roof of the Nagrasu Gurdwara on the evening of June 20 and held two sevadars (caretakers) hostage. Although they were eventually released, the Nihangs remained stationed on the roof.
Given the gravity of the matter, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were deployed alongside local police to calm the situation. Following considerable persuasion by the administration, two Nihangs came down and tendered an apology to the authorities. However, one was apprehended by police while he came down for food.
The matter dates back to June 16 when a group of Nihangs returning from Sri Hemkund Sahib on motorcycles were embroiled in a heated altercation with locals in Karnaprayag, which escalated into a physical clash. During the incident, a Nihang brandished a sword, injuring several people. When three of them were arrested, a group of Nihangs went into the Gurdwara demanding their release, further intensifying the dispute.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann spoke to his Uttarakhand counterpart Pushkar Singh Dhami over the dispute.
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