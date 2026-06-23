ETV Bharat / state

Rudraprayag Gurdwara Dispute: Nihangs Agree To Step Down After Talks With Punjab Delegation

Rudraprayag: Five Nihangs who remained stationed on the roof of the Nagrasu Gurdwara on the Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag since Saturday have finally relented on Tuesday after speaking with a delegation of Nihangs from Punjab, officials said.

Given the gravity of the situation, security forces have been deployed outside the Gurudwara, they added.

Harmeet Singh Kalka, president of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said a delegation from the DSGMC met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to discuss the incident that took place in Karnaprayag on June 16.

"He gave us a patient hearing. A committee has been formed by the DGP to investigate the matter. We are confident that swift action will be taken and that the matter of cross-FIRs will also be addressed. We have also been assured that the police officers who assaulted the youth will be questioned and face appropriate action," Kalka said.