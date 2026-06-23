ETV Bharat / state

Rudraprayag Gurdwara Dispute: Dist Admin Dismisses Claims Of Impact On Pilgrimage

"The Hemkund Sahib and Char Dham pilgrimages are proceeding safely and in an organised manner. All routes are open, and no reports of any traffic disruptions have been received from anywhere. Devotees are reaching their destinations without any difficulty. Misleading information regarding travel disruptions and a worsening situation is being circulated through certain channels," district magistrate Vishal Mishra said.

Rudraprayag: Dismissing rumours and social media claims about the disruption of pilgrimage due to the ongoing dispute in the Nagrasu Gurdwara in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag, the district administration clarified on Tuesday that the incident has no impact on Sri Hemkund Sahib and Char Dham Yatras.

Mishra said the administration has appealed to the public, pilgrims, and various organisations to rely solely on official information. "The administration and police have urged people to maintain peace, brotherhood, social harmony, and to refrain from sharing any unverified or misleading information," he added.

Rejecting reports of Army deployment in the area as baseless, officials clarified that police and administrative officials are continuously monitoring the situation.

Superintendent of Police Niharika Tomar said the disagreement arose between the volunteers of the Gurdwara and some Nihangs returning from Sri Hemkund Sahib. "They climbed onto the Gurdwara's roof and blocked the access route. The district administration, police, and the Gurdwara management committee are in constant touch with them," she added.

Tomar said the talks are yielding positive results, and two Nihangs talked with administration and police officials about their demands. "Efforts are on to persuade others for a peaceful resolution. There has been no takeover of the Gurdwara, nor is there any situation involving hostages. Langars, ardas (prayers) and other religious activities are happening as usual. Devotees are also not facing any inconvenience," she added.