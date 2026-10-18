Pilgrims Gather As Rudranath Temple Portals In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Close For Winter
The entire area resonated with the devotional chants of pilgrims who had gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Rudranath.
Published : October 18, 2026 at 10:15 AM IST
Chamoli: The portals of the Rudranath Temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, the fourth of the 'Panch Kedar' (five sacred Shiva shrines), in the high Himalayan region closed on Saturday for the winter season, following traditional rituals and ceremonies.
The entire area resonated with the devotional chants of pilgrims who had gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Rudranath on this auspicious occasion. The portals of the Rudranath temple were closed for the winter at 8 PM on Saturday, accompanied by prescribed religious rites and rituals. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the sacred and poignant moment.
As the doors were closed, the Rudranath Temple complex echoed with chants in honour of Lord Rudranath. A special 'puja' (worship) was performed for the deity.
Pandit Acharya Harish Bhatt conducted the 'abhishek' (ritual bathing) and 'shringar' (adornment) of the deity, while a 'Rudri Path' (recitation of sacred hymns dedicated to Rudra) was also organised. For the next six months, Lord Rudranath will be accessible for worship at his winter seat, the Gopinath Temple in Gopeshwar.
In accordance with ancient tradition, the process of closing the portals began in the afternoon. The chief priest performed a special ritual for the idol of Lord Rudranath.
As the doors of the inner sanctum were closed at 8 PM, the gathered devotees and those with traditional rights to the temple became visibly emotional. During the winter months, the pilgrimage to this sacred shrine remains suspended due to heavy snowfall and extreme cold in the high Himalayan region.
Following the closure of the portals, the 'doli' (palanquin) carrying the deity will begin its journey to its winter abode. The palanquin will halt for the night at the Jwala Temple in Devaldhar on Sunday (October 18), and on October 19, it will arrive at the Gopinath Temple in Gopeshwar, which serves as the deity's winter seat.
The palanquin of Lord Rudranath will be installed within the sanctum sanctorum of the Gopinath Temple, in accordance with religious traditions on Monday. Following this, pilgrims arriving from across the country and abroad will be able to seek the blessings of Lord Rudranath and offer prayers at the Gopinath Temple.
The temple committee and the local administration have completed all preparations regarding the routes for the palanquin procession and the associated security arrangements.
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