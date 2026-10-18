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Pilgrims Gather As Rudranath Temple Portals In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Close For Winter

Pilgrims Gather As Rudranath Temple Portals In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Close For Winter ( ETV Bharat )

Chamoli: The portals of the Rudranath Temple in Uttarakhand's Chamoli, the fourth of the 'Panch Kedar' (five sacred Shiva shrines), in the high Himalayan region closed on Saturday for the winter season, following traditional rituals and ceremonies.

The entire area resonated with the devotional chants of pilgrims who had gathered to seek the blessings of Lord Rudranath on this auspicious occasion. The portals of the Rudranath temple were closed for the winter at 8 PM on Saturday, accompanied by prescribed religious rites and rituals. Hundreds of devotees witnessed the sacred and poignant moment.

As the doors were closed, the Rudranath Temple complex echoed with chants in honour of Lord Rudranath. A special 'puja' (worship) was performed for the deity. Pandit Acharya Harish Bhatt conducted the 'abhishek' (ritual bathing) and 'shringar' (adornment) of the deity, while a 'Rudri Path' (recitation of sacred hymns dedicated to Rudra) was also organised. For the next six months, Lord Rudranath will be accessible for worship at his winter seat, the Gopinath Temple in Gopeshwar. Rudranath Temple Portals In Uttarakhand's Chamoli Close For Winter (ETV Bharat) In accordance with ancient tradition, the process of closing the portals began in the afternoon. The chief priest performed a special ritual for the idol of Lord Rudranath.