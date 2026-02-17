Ruckus In J&K Legislative Assembly After BJP MLA Accuses Kashmiris Of Land Grab In Jammu
Congress MLAs accused Randhawa of being a land grabber himself while NC legislators demanded an apology from him.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 17, 2026 at 1:07 PM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes over BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa's allegations of Kashmiri people encroaching Jammu Development Authority (JDA) land in Jammu.
As soon as the Question Hour ended, Congress party MLAs Irfan Hafeez Lone and Choudhary Iftikhar accompanied by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA Sheikh Khursheed waved posters against Randhawa and raised slogans against him while accusing him of being a land grabber himself. They were joined by a few National Conference and PDP MLAs and demanded an apology from the BJP MLA from Bahu constituency.
Amid slogans, Randhawa was supported by his party colleague and MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma, who stood and said, "This issue is becoming personal and I think the MLA cleared his position that in total Kashmiris have encroached the land”.
“I urge the MLA to be in the House and let him clear his position. One of my questions regarding the encroached land couldn't come up in the question hour and the written reply had mentioned that in Kashmir a total of 3.27 lakh kanals of state land is encroached in Kashmir valley whereas 14.49 lakh kanals of State land is encroached in Jammu which is a serious issue,” he added.
NC MLA Salman Sagar countered him and said, "We don't need a lecture but an apology from Randhawa”. Sharma then attacked Congress MLAs and said that they had lost the ground.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary intervened and said, "Why should we talk about JDA land and not state and forest land? That land has also been encroached and should be discussed as well."
"The statement of Randhawa is on record and if he had spoken something which is not acceptable, he should render an apology. Jammu and Kashmir belongs to everyone and every religion and we shouldn't make it a Hindu-Muslim or Kashmir versus Jammu issue," the Dy CM added.
BJP MLA Randhawa stood and said, "I haven't said anything against any community but Kashmiris on the whole. Everything is on record and if there is a statement which is against any community, I take back my words."
Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather directed his secretariat to check records and expunge the statement if it was against any community.
