Ruckus In J&K Legislative Assembly After BJP MLA Accuses Kashmiris Of Land Grab In Jammu

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Tuesday witnessed noisy scenes over BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa's allegations of Kashmiri people encroaching Jammu Development Authority (JDA) land in Jammu.

As soon as the Question Hour ended, Congress party MLAs Irfan Hafeez Lone and Choudhary Iftikhar accompanied by Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) MLA Sheikh Khursheed waved posters against Randhawa and raised slogans against him while accusing him of being a land grabber himself. They were joined by a few National Conference and PDP MLAs and demanded an apology from the BJP MLA from Bahu constituency.

Amid slogans, Randhawa was supported by his party colleague and MLA Jammu North Sham Lal Sharma, who stood and said, "This issue is becoming personal and I think the MLA cleared his position that in total Kashmiris have encroached the land”.

“I urge the MLA to be in the House and let him clear his position. One of my questions regarding the encroached land couldn't come up in the question hour and the written reply had mentioned that in Kashmir a total of 3.27 lakh kanals of state land is encroached in Kashmir valley whereas 14.49 lakh kanals of State land is encroached in Jammu which is a serious issue,” he added.

NC MLA Salman Sagar countered him and said, "We don't need a lecture but an apology from Randhawa”. Sharma then attacked Congress MLAs and said that they had lost the ground.