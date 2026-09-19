Bodies Exchanged At Private Hospital In Rajasthan's Jaipur, Police Launch Probe
The family of one of the deceased became aware of the incident after traveling with the body for approximately 20 kilometres, reports Umesh Saini.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Jaipur: Two bodies were switched at the Aanch Hospital in Durgapura locality of Rajasthan's Jaipur, on Saturday morning allegedly due to the hospital's negligence.
The family of one of the deceased became aware of the incident after traveling with the body for approximately 20 kilometres. They then returned to the hospital and created a huge uproar. According to Jawahar Circle police station SHO Mahesh Chand, the bodies were exchanged at the hospital due to the staff's negligence. However, it has not yet been confirmed.
"The family of one of the deceased had left for home with his body. The hospital staff called the family, who were traveling to Nawan (Didwana-Kuchaman), and called them back to the hospital," he said.
Chand said, on September 17, two patients, 53-year-old Girdhari Lal, a resident of Nawan-Kuchaman, and 53-year-old Ghesa Lal of Bansur (Kotputli-Bahrod), were admitted to the private hospital. Both of them died on Friday night. On Saturday morning, the hospital staff handed over Girdhari Lal's body to Ghesa Lal's family.
"The hospital staff then called Girdhari Lal's family back to the hospital and informed them of the body exchange. This prompted a massive protest outside the hospital and a sit-in protest," he said.
Girdhari Lal's family alleged gross negligence on the part of the hospital administration. The family members alleged that the police initially did not take their complaint. They said only after Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal intervened, a case was registered at the Jawahar Circle police station. Sources said the bodies were handed over to the appropriate families by the hospital administration which assured a probe into the incident.
Rajveer Singh, spokesperson for the Hospital Nursing Society, said there is a process for shifting dead bodies. "The ambulance parked at the hospital gate was meant to transport a patient to the Nawan-Kuchaman area. However, due to a mistake by a Class IV employee, the body that was supposed to be taken to Thanagazi was sent to Kuchaman with the relatives of the Nawan-Kuchaman patient because of confusion involving the ambulance driver or the family members. An inquiry committee has been formed to probe the matter," he said.
Also Read
Muslim woman cremated as bodies exchange with Hindu in Bhopal