ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Exchanged At Private Hospital In Rajasthan's Jaipur, Police Launch Probe

Jaipur: Two bodies were switched at the Aanch Hospital in Durgapura locality of Rajasthan's Jaipur, on Saturday morning allegedly due to the hospital's negligence.

The family of one of the deceased became aware of the incident after traveling with the body for approximately 20 kilometres. They then returned to the hospital and created a huge uproar. According to Jawahar Circle police station SHO Mahesh Chand, the bodies were exchanged at the hospital due to the staff's negligence. However, it has not yet been confirmed.

"The family of one of the deceased had left for home with his body. The hospital staff called the family, who were traveling to Nawan (Didwana-Kuchaman), and called them back to the hospital," he said.

Chand said, on September 17, two patients, 53-year-old Girdhari Lal, a resident of Nawan-Kuchaman, and 53-year-old Ghesa Lal of Bansur (Kotputli-Bahrod), were admitted to the private hospital. Both of them died on Friday night. On Saturday morning, the hospital staff handed over Girdhari Lal's body to Ghesa Lal's family.

"The hospital staff then called Girdhari Lal's family back to the hospital and informed them of the body exchange. This prompted a massive protest outside the hospital and a sit-in protest," he said.