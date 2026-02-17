Rubber Board To Explore Alternative And Climate-Resilient Sources Of Natural Rubber
The Rubber Board would explore and evaluate the feasibility, agronomic performance and commercial viability of cultivating Russian dandelion and guayule under Himalayan and sub-Himalayan conditions.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
By Minati Singha
Bhubaneswar: Due to the growing impact of climate change on plantation crops, natural rubber production in India has been affected, prompting the Rubber Board to explore alternative and climate-resilient sources of natural rubber. The board has decided to explore new varieties of rubber plants which can be grown in diverse climatic conditions.
"The cultivation of alternative sources of natural rubber is still at an initial stage, but the Rubber Board has partnered with various institutes to explore new possibilities. The new plant varieties can be grown under diverse agro-climatic conditions," said M Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board at Kottayam in Kerala.
He informed that the Rubber Board signed the MoU with the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and Munger University, Munger, Bihar, to initiate collaborative research on alternative sources of natural rubber. As part of the MoU, the board would explore and evaluate the feasibility, agronomic performance and commercial viability of cultivating Russian dandelion (Taraxacum koksaghyz) and guayule (Parthenium argentatum) under Himalayan and sub-Himalayan conditions. The feasibility of cultivating Hevea will also be assessed at Munger University, he said.
Sources said that India is among the major producers and consumers of natural rubber globally, with cultivation spread over about 9.39 lakh hectares. Natural rubber production has shown a steady upward trend, reaching around 8.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. However, domestic consumption exceeds 14.1 lakh tonnes, driven largely by strong demand from the tyre and allied industries.
Vasanthagesan said that the Rubber Board has been playing a major role in strengthening the entire value chain from cultivation and processing to marketing and skill development. "The board has initiated technological innovations, including drone-based spray technology for plantation management and nano-oil applications to improve productivity and resource efficiency. Besides, it has training and incubation facilities for growers and entrepreneurs," said Priya Varma, Director (Training), Rubber Board.
The downstream rubber sector in India has emerged as a key strength, with exports of rubber products valued at over Rs 43,000 crore, reflecting significant value addition and industrial growth, he added.
Giving emphasis on Odisha’s growing role in the rubber sector, particularly in non-traditional and tribal regions, official sources said that Rubber Board interventions in the state through extension services, training programmes and plantation development are contributing to livelihood generation, employment opportunities and socio-economic upliftment of rural and tribal communities.
"Rubber cultivation has transformed livelihoods in Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Mayurbhanj, Khorda, Dhenkanal, Phulabani and Nayagarh districts of Odisha. Rubber plantation is being done in around 3710 hectares of area with an annual production of 3600 metric tonnes. We have plans to expand the area in Odisha," said Vasanthagesan.
