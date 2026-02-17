ETV Bharat / state

Rubber Board To Explore Alternative And Climate-Resilient Sources Of Natural Rubber

Press Information Bureau (PIB) has fecilitated a visit of a team of mediapersons from Odisha to the National Institute of Rubber Training in Kottayam ( ETV Bharat )

By Minati Singha

Bhubaneswar: Due to the growing impact of climate change on plantation crops, natural rubber production in India has been affected, prompting the Rubber Board to explore alternative and climate-resilient sources of natural rubber. The board has decided to explore new varieties of rubber plants which can be grown in diverse climatic conditions.

"The cultivation of alternative sources of natural rubber is still at an initial stage, but the Rubber Board has partnered with various institutes to explore new possibilities. The new plant varieties can be grown under diverse agro-climatic conditions," said M Vasanthagesan, Executive Director of the Rubber Board at Kottayam in Kerala.

He informed that the Rubber Board signed the MoU with the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, and Munger University, Munger, Bihar, to initiate collaborative research on alternative sources of natural rubber. As part of the MoU, the board would explore and evaluate the feasibility, agronomic performance and commercial viability of cultivating Russian dandelion (Taraxacum koksaghyz) and guayule (Parthenium argentatum) under Himalayan and sub-Himalayan conditions. The feasibility of cultivating Hevea will also be assessed at Munger University, he said.

Sources said that India is among the major producers and consumers of natural rubber globally, with cultivation spread over about 9.39 lakh hectares. Natural rubber production has shown a steady upward trend, reaching around 8.75 lakh tonnes in 2024-25. However, domestic consumption exceeds 14.1 lakh tonnes, driven largely by strong demand from the tyre and allied industries.