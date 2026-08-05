ETV Bharat / state

RTO Launches Citywide Drive Against Unauthorised Bike Taxis In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) today launched a citywide enforcement drive against unauthorised bike taxi operations, seizing several private two-wheelers allegedly being used illegally for commercial passenger services through mobile applications.

The action followed complaints from consumers that white-board motorcycles owned by individuals were being used as bike taxis without the required commercial permits, which violates transport regulations.

According to RTO officials, 12 two-wheelers have been seized in the Rajajinagar division on the very first day of launching the drive, 10 in the Bengaluru West region and eight in the North division. Cases have been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act against vehicle owners found using private vehicles for commercial purposes.

RTO officials said the enforcement drive will continue across Bengaluru in the coming days, warning that strict action will be taken against those operating unauthorised bike taxi services.

Several bike taxi riders expressed concern over the sudden enforcement. Praveen, a degree student who works part-time as a bike taxi rider, said the seizure of his vehicle had left him in a difficult situation.