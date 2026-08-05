RTO Launches Citywide Drive Against Unauthorised Bike Taxis In Bengaluru
RTO officials said the enforcement drive will continue across Bengaluru in the coming days. Reports Mohammed Rafique Mulla
Published : August 5, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Regional Transport Office (RTO) today launched a citywide enforcement drive against unauthorised bike taxi operations, seizing several private two-wheelers allegedly being used illegally for commercial passenger services through mobile applications.
The action followed complaints from consumers that white-board motorcycles owned by individuals were being used as bike taxis without the required commercial permits, which violates transport regulations.
According to RTO officials, 12 two-wheelers have been seized in the Rajajinagar division on the very first day of launching the drive, 10 in the Bengaluru West region and eight in the North division. Cases have been booked under the Motor Vehicles Act against vehicle owners found using private vehicles for commercial purposes.
RTO officials said the enforcement drive will continue across Bengaluru in the coming days, warning that strict action will be taken against those operating unauthorised bike taxi services.
Several bike taxi riders expressed concern over the sudden enforcement. Praveen, a degree student who works part-time as a bike taxi rider, said the seizure of his vehicle had left him in a difficult situation.
"I am a college student, and I ride a bike taxi during my free time to earn some income. If my bike is seized, it becomes very difficult for me. Today, the ride fare had gone above ₹250, but when RTO officials stopped us, the customer left without paying," he said.
"In some places, auto-rickshaw drivers themselves are booking rides, stopping bike taxi riders, taking away their keys and handing them over to RTO officials. When 10 or 20 people surround us and snatch our keys and mobile phones, what are we supposed to do? The app has been functioning because we believed it was legal. Now our vehicles are being seized following a new order. We are told to come back after four hours without any clear explanation," he added.
Responding to the crackdown, Adinarayana, President of the Bike Taxi Drivers Welfare Association, said the association does not oppose legal action by the transport department but objected to alleged harassment by sections of auto-rickshaw drivers.
"We have repeatedly urged the Transport Department to frame a proper regulatory policy and legalise bike taxi services in the city, but no concrete decision has been taken. We do not oppose the RTO's inspections or the penalties imposed under the law. However, it is unacceptable for auto-rickshaw drivers to stop bike taxi riders, assault them or threaten them," he said.
"No one should take the law into their own hands. Our demand is that the government establish a clear legal framework, prescribe the required documentation and permit bike taxi operations through an appropriate licensing system," he added.
Read More