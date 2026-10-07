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RTI Shows Zero MPLADS Spending By Anil Baluni, Records Show Over Rs 45 Lakh Spent

File photo of BJP MP Anil Baluni ( IANS )

Dehradun: An RTI reply showing zero expenditure from BJP MP Anil Baluni’s MPLADS fund has come under scrutiny after district-level records showed more than Rs 45 lakh spent during his current Lok Sabha term. A show-cause notice has now been issued to the official who provided the RTI information.

Baluni represents Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. The RTI response showed zero expenditure from his fund, even though three works were listed as completed. It also did not include complete details of works undertaken in Pauri and Tehri and their financial progress. Following the discrepancy, the Commissioner, Rural Development took cognisance of the matter and issued a show-cause notice to the official concerned. The records are being examined to establish how the RTI information was prepared and why it differed from the actual records. dfg (gdfg) According to available Pauri records, Rs 12,65,451 has been spent on various works during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 financial years. These include road construction, a passport service centre and other development works. In Tehri, records show payments of Rs 32,60,591 for works including interlocking tiles and road construction near Chandrabadni temple and a solar drinking-water motor and tank at Ghantakarn Dham in Narendra Nagar. Together, the available Pauri and Tehri records show expenditure of Rs 45,26,042 during Baluni’s current Lok Sabha term.