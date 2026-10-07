RTI Shows Zero MPLADS Spending By Anil Baluni, Records Show Over Rs 45 Lakh Spent
The records are being examined to establish how the RTI information was prepared and why it differed from the actual records.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Dehradun: An RTI reply showing zero expenditure from BJP MP Anil Baluni’s MPLADS fund has come under scrutiny after district-level records showed more than Rs 45 lakh spent during his current Lok Sabha term. A show-cause notice has now been issued to the official who provided the RTI information.
Baluni represents Uttarakhand’s Garhwal Lok Sabha seat. The RTI response showed zero expenditure from his fund, even though three works were listed as completed. It also did not include complete details of works undertaken in Pauri and Tehri and their financial progress.
Following the discrepancy, the Commissioner, Rural Development took cognisance of the matter and issued a show-cause notice to the official concerned. The records are being examined to establish how the RTI information was prepared and why it differed from the actual records.
According to available Pauri records, Rs 12,65,451 has been spent on various works during the 2025-26 and 2026-27 financial years. These include road construction, a passport service centre and other development works.
In Tehri, records show payments of Rs 32,60,591 for works including interlocking tiles and road construction near Chandrabadni temple and a solar drinking-water motor and tank at Ghantakarn Dham in Narendra Nagar. Together, the available Pauri and Tehri records show expenditure of Rs 45,26,042 during Baluni’s current Lok Sabha term.
In Chamoli, Rs 67 lakh has been sanctioned for setting up a dialysis centre at Gopeshwar District Hospital, with the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh already released.
Pauri records show Rs 3 lakh was sanctioned and spent on a road from Karmadai Motor Road to Suyalon settlement. For the passport service centre in Kotdwar, Rs 12.45 lakh was sanctioned, of which Rs 7,15,451 has been spent. Funds were also sanctioned for reconstruction of rain- and cloudburst-damaged roads in Saiji village and a damaged road in Josh village.
In Tehri, funds were sanctioned for works at Chandrabadni temple and Ghantakarn Dham. Baluni’s representative and former BJP state spokesperson Bipin Kainthola said Rs 10 lakh was released for Chandrabadni temple and Rs 6 lakh for a solar drinking-water motor and tank at Ghantakarn temple.
Kainthola said the MP had spoken to senior officials over the discrepancy and that an inquiry had been assured. He said photographs and records related to the inauguration and completion of the works were available.
Records also show that during Baluni’s final year as a Rajya Sabha MP in 2023-24, Rs 2.62 crore was spent on a planetarium and hill museum project, while Rs 24 lakh was spent on a 40-seater bus for Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College. The total expenditure was Rs 2.86 crore.
Kainthola said the source of the zero expenditure figure was being examined. Rural Development Commissioner Anuradha Pal said the inquiry would establish why the RTI showed zero expenditure, which works were left out and which records were used while preparing the response.
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