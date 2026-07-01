ETV Bharat / state

RTI Reveals False Entries In Bengal Housing Scheme Beneficiary List In Falta

Falta: Following numerous discrepancies in the list of beneficiaries in South 24 Parganas' Falta, the transparency of the Banglar Bari (housing scheme) and the administration's role have come under scrutiny. BJP MLA Debanshu Panda has demanded an impartial investigation into the matter and exemplary punishment for those found guilty.

Panda said the alleged discrepancy came to light in the Majlishpur area of ​​Debipur Gram Panchayat following a plea under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. "While the names of many genuine beneficiaries are missing from the list, individuals who have long been waiting for government assistance for a concrete house have been excluded. Most surprisingly, mere characters like 'ZZZ' or 'FFF' appear instead of actual names of beneficiaries in several cases, raising serious concerns over misappropriation of funds", he added.

Panda said such glaring discrepancies in a project of this magnitude are deeply concerning, and the possibility of well-planned corruption cannot be ruled out. "If funds have been siphoned off by entering fake names while excluding genuine beneficiaries, it is crucial to identify those behind it," he added.