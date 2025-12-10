ETV Bharat / state

RTI Report Reveals Both Salary And Pension Payment To MPs, MLAs In Bihar; RJD Spox Responds

Patna: In Bihar, surprises are not too far away from politics. This time, an RTI (Right to Information) revelation has triggered a major controversy in the state, with several MPs, MLAs and ministers accused of receiving both salary and pension at the same time.

Last week, RTI activist Prakash Rai received information from the department that some leaders had allegedly received both pension and salary in their bank accounts. Following this, allegations of a pension scam dominated political discussions in the state.

As per Rai, names of several public representatives from both the state and central government, including BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey, JDU's Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Rajya Sabha member and RSLP founder Upendra Kushwaha, JDU MP and former MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur, JDU MLC Lalan Kumar Sarraf, former Bihar minister Nitish Mishra, BJP MLC Sanjay Singh and RJD MLA Bhola Prasad Yadav appeared in the list.

According to the documents, Bhola Yadav's monthly pension was Rs 65,000, and it started on November 14, 2020. Allegedly, JDU MP Devesh Chandra Thakur has been receiving a pension of Rs 86,000 from May 7, 2020. Similarly, MP Upendra Kushwaha's pension was Rs 47,000, and it began on March 7, 2005, the data revealed.

However, Kushwaha termed the reports on former MLAs and MLCs (Members of Legislative Council) taking pension as "false and misleading". He said the media carried reports based on incomplete RTI information. He added that he is currently a Rajya Sabha member and receives a salary from the House. As per the rule, a leader cannot take salary from one House and pension from another at the same time. He asserted that he has always followed this rule.

"From the beginning till now, I have taken pension only during the period when I was not a member of any House. While I was in the House, I only took salary. There is no question of taking pension during that time" Kushwaha said.

There are several leaders who have been accused, through RTI information, of taking both salary and pension at the same time. Lalan Kumar Sarraf's pension was Rs 50,000, which started on May 24, 2020. Sanjay Singh's pension was Rs 68,000, from May 7, 2018. Satish Chandra Dubey's pension was Rs 59,000, which began on May 26, 2019. The RTI report stated that BJP MLA and former Bihar minister Nitish Mishra's pension was Rs 43,000, which started on September 22, 2015. Bijendra Prasad Yadav's pension started on May 24, 2005.

Rubbishing the allegations, Nitish Mishra, referring to the RTI information, said he has also asked the department for details. The senior treasury officer, he said, informed him that based on his pension amount of Rs 43,000, he received a total pension of Rs 67,367 from September 22, 2015, till November 8, 2015. After that, pension payments stopped.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Mishra said the treasury officer made an error while replying. "The officer mentioned the pension start date but did not mention how long pension was paid. He said salary and pension can never be given together by the government," he said.

"One and a half months of pension was deposited in my account. I was an MLA, I cannot take pension. Salary and pension can never be paid together. News is being run without fact-checking. They are saying pension is being given, but this is not true," the BJP MLA said.