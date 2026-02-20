Karnataka: Purported RTI Activist Arrested For Circulating Misinformation Against Senior Bureaucrat
On Thursday, Krishna accused senior KAS officer D B Natesh of bribing the Chief Secretary to get a promotion
Bengaluru: Purported RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who had fought against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged multi-crore Muda scam, was arrested by Bengaluru police on Friday in connection with his bribery allegations against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh.
Krishna on Thursday had alleged that senior KAS officer and former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) D B Natesh gave Rs 1.5 crore bribe to Shalini Rajaneesh to get a promotion. He also uploaded details on his Facebook account. The CS dismissed the allegations as false and baseless.
Krishna was arrested in Bengaluru following a complaint by Natesh. He was arrested from a court premises where he was appearing for a hearing. According to a release by the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime branch, he is booked for allegedly circulating false news on social media using forged documents and fake voice clips.
"A case was registered on February 18 based on a complaint filed by senior KAS officer D B Natesh. An investigation has since been launched," the release said. Krishna gained prominence and became a household name in Karnataka after accusing Siddaramaiah and his family members of illegally taking 14 sites from Muda.
However, a special court for people's representatives absolved the CM and his family members of the allegations based on a Lokayukta probe into the scam. CCB police also searched Krishna's residence in Mysuru and collected evidence, including voice clips uploaded on Facebook.
