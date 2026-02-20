ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Purported RTI Activist Arrested For Circulating Misinformation Against Senior Bureaucrat

Bengaluru: Purported RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, who had fought against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged multi-crore Muda scam, was arrested by Bengaluru police on Friday in connection with his bribery allegations against Chief Secretary Shalini Rajaneesh.

Krishna on Thursday had alleged that senior KAS officer and former Commissioner of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (Muda) D B Natesh gave Rs 1.5 crore bribe to Shalini Rajaneesh to get a promotion. He also uploaded details on his Facebook account. The CS dismissed the allegations as false and baseless.

Krishna was arrested in Bengaluru following a complaint by Natesh. He was arrested from a court premises where he was appearing for a hearing. According to a release by the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime branch, he is booked for allegedly circulating false news on social media using forged documents and fake voice clips.