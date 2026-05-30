RTI Activist Shot Dead In Punjab's Phagwara
Simranjit Singh was traveling in his car when the attackers stopped his vehicle and opened fire. He died on the spot.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
Jalandhar/Phagwara: Prominent RTI activist Simranjit Singh from Punjab's Jalandhar was shot dead near Lovely Professional University in Phagwara on Saturday. He was shot at from close range.
The incident occurred near the La Gate of Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Chihru. Simranjit Singh was traveling in his car when the attackers stopped his vehicle and opened fire. He died on the spot even as the attackers fled the spot leaving behind their car and weapons.
Senior police officers and a forensic team rushed to the spot soon after the incident. An attempt was made to kill Simranjit in the Model Town area some time back, but he narrowly escaped.
DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said, a .32-bore pistol and a .12-bore rifle were recovered from the Fortuner car parked near Simranjit's body. "Separate teams are being formed to investigate the matter, and if necessary, the assistance of counter-intelligence will also be sought to apprehend the killers as soon as possible," he said.
Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation. This sensational murder has once again raised serious questions about the safety of RTI activists across the state. Sources suggest that the murder could be the result of an RTI-related dispute or personal enmity, but the police have not yet officially confirmed any motive.
Investigating officials said the case is being investigated from all angles, and CCTV footage and other technical evidence are being examined.
For over a decade, Simranjeet had been filing petitions and complaints against several individuals in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Punjab Police, and the Enforcement Directorate. He is learnt to have also provided the ED with certain documents against Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, who is currently lodged in jail. A resident of Adarsh Nagar in Jalandhar, Simranjeet had divorced his first wife and had recently remarried.
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