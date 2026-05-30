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RTI Activist Shot Dead In Punjab's Phagwara

Jalandhar/Phagwara: Prominent RTI activist Simranjit Singh from Punjab's Jalandhar was shot dead near Lovely Professional University in Phagwara on Saturday. He was shot at from close range.

The incident occurred near the La Gate of Lovely Professional University (LPU) near Chihru. Simranjit Singh was traveling in his car when the attackers stopped his vehicle and opened fire. He died on the spot even as the attackers fled the spot leaving behind their car and weapons.

Senior police officers and a forensic team rushed to the spot soon after the incident. An attempt was made to kill Simranjit in the Model Town area some time back, but he narrowly escaped.

DIG Jalandhar Range Naveen Singla said, a .32-bore pistol and a .12-bore rifle were recovered from the Fortuner car parked near Simranjit's body. "Separate teams are being formed to investigate the matter, and if necessary, the assistance of counter-intelligence will also be sought to apprehend the killers as soon as possible," he said.