RTI Activist Seeks Inquiry Into Finances Of Dipke's Father, Defence Fund For CJP
Amit Tiwari called for probe into the finances of Dipke's father, a retired Maharashtra government employee, to investigate how he funded his son's studies abroad.
By PTI
Published : August 2, 2026 at 9:05 AM IST
Surat: A Surat-based RTI activist on Saturday said he had sought a probe into the finances of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's father, a retired government employee who sent his son abroad for education.
Amit Tiwari, the activist, also said he had written to the Election Commission of India and the Central GST over the legal defence fund announced by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal for the CJP protesters facing police cases.
He has sought a probe into the financial status of Dipke's father Bhagwanrao Dipke, who is a retired Maharashtra government employee, as he could send his son abroad for higher studies, Tiwari said.
"The Cockroach Janta Party is an unregistered entity but is operating as a political party....If Rs 1 crore has been pledged to it as a legal defence fund, then the EC should verify whether the CJP is registered with it under section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951," he said. "If not registered, then its operation under the name of a political party and collection/receipt of funds may require examination," he said.
To the CBEC, Tiwari wrote that it should check whether Sibal was going to pay 18 per cent GST over the Rs 1 crore he had pledged for the legal defence of CJP protesters. Sibal had on Monday announced a Rs 1 crore contribution to the fund established by the CJP to extend legal aid to the protestors arrested by the Delhi police over the agitation over the NEET paper leak scandal.
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