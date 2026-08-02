ETV Bharat / state

RTI Activist Seeks Inquiry Into Finances Of Dipke's Father, Defence Fund For CJP

Surat: A Surat-based RTI activist on Saturday said he had sought a probe into the finances of CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke's father, a retired government employee who sent his son abroad for education.

Amit Tiwari, the activist, also said he had written to the Election Commission of India and the Central GST over the legal defence fund announced by senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal for the CJP protesters facing police cases.

He has sought a probe into the financial status of Dipke's father Bhagwanrao Dipke, who is a retired Maharashtra government employee, as he could send his son abroad for higher studies, Tiwari said.