ETV Bharat / state

RTI Activist Arrested For Driving Car With Man Clinging On To Bonnet In Mysuru

Mysuru: An RTI activist was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a man by dragging him on the bonnet of his car for almost a kilometre following a land-related financial dispute in Mysuru, police said on Thursday.

RTI activist, identified as Gangaraju, was arrested by Kuvempu Nagar police based on a complaint filed by Dhananjay. A financial dispute between the two led to the incident, police said.

Giving details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Harsha Priyamvada told ETV Bharat that Gangaraju took Rs 20 lakh from Dhananjay in June 2024 to get the title deed for a residential plot belonging to another person. But he neither provided the title deed nor returned the money, the DCP said.