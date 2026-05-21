RTI Activist Arrested For Driving Car With Man Clinging On To Bonnet In Mysuru
Police said the incident occurred following a heated argument between the RTI activist and the man over repayment of Rs 20 lakh to the latter.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
Mysuru: An RTI activist was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill a man by dragging him on the bonnet of his car for almost a kilometre following a land-related financial dispute in Mysuru, police said on Thursday.
RTI activist, identified as Gangaraju, was arrested by Kuvempu Nagar police based on a complaint filed by Dhananjay. A financial dispute between the two led to the incident, police said.
Giving details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Dr Harsha Priyamvada told ETV Bharat that Gangaraju took Rs 20 lakh from Dhananjay in June 2024 to get the title deed for a residential plot belonging to another person. But he neither provided the title deed nor returned the money, the DCP said.
On Wednesday, when Dhananjay saw Gangaraju near the Sub-Registrar's office at Ramakrishna Nagara he approached him to discuss the money the latter owed him. Ignoring Dhananjay, Gangaraju sat in his car and started the vehicle. Dhananjay tried to stop the car but Gangaraju accelerated the vehicle, forcing the former to lose balance and land on the bonnet. Gangaraju drove the car for almost a kilometre with Dhananjay clinging to the wiper blade before stopping near the Kuvempu Nagar police station.
In his complaint, Dhananjay accused Gangaraju of attempting to kill him by running his car over him, intending to escape returning Rs 20 lakh. Following Dhananjay's complaint, Gangaraju was arrested.
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