ETV Bharat / state

RSS 'Yuva Kumbh' At Jamia Millia Islamia Sparks Protests, Heavy Police Deployment Outside University

New Delhi: A 'Yuva Kumbh' event has been organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital on Tuesday, which triggered protests by several student organisations.

Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a strong demonstration against the event. To prevent any escalation, personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, maintaining surveillance both inside and outside the campus.

A large number of Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been stationed outside Gate No. 1 of Jamia Millia Islamia, while protests by NSUI students were also reported on the university premises.

Student organisation All India Students' Association (AISA), along with other progressive groups at Jamia, also opposed the RSS' Yuva Kumbh programme.