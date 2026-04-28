RSS 'Yuva Kumbh' At Jamia Millia Islamia Sparks Protests, Heavy Police Deployment Outside University
Student groups protest RSS Yuva Kumbh at Jamia, alleging ideological bias, as Delhi Police and RAF maintain strict vigil to prevent escalation.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 4:40 PM IST
New Delhi: A 'Yuva Kumbh' event has been organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Jamia Millia Islamia in the national capital on Tuesday, which triggered protests by several student organisations.
Members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged a strong demonstration against the event. To prevent any escalation, personnel of the Delhi Police have been deployed, maintaining surveillance both inside and outside the campus.
A large number of Delhi Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been stationed outside Gate No. 1 of Jamia Millia Islamia, while protests by NSUI students were also reported on the university premises.
Student organisation All India Students' Association (AISA), along with other progressive groups at Jamia, also opposed the RSS' Yuva Kumbh programme.
AISA said, "RSS organises such programmes in various universities under this banner and claims a century of nation-building and progress. RSS, which played no role in the freedom movement and even openly collaborated with the British, is today using nationalism only to strengthen its power."
The organisation added that "the legacy of our martyrs and freedom fighters stood for a democratic and secular India, which is now united against RSS, whether in Jamia or elsewhere."
AISA further alleged that the Jamia administration allowed RSS to openly organise such an event, while preventing progressive groups from holding programmes that speak about education and democracy. It stated that "RSS and its communal agenda, which divides the nation, should not have a place in Jamia Millia Islamia or any other university in India."
Meanwhile, protests by AISA and NSUI continued inside the campus, while outside, heavy deployment of Delhi Police and RAF ensured a peaceful situation. Police remain on alert. The Yuva Kumbh is expected to continue till evening, with both the university administration and security agencies maintaining vigilance.
Also Read: