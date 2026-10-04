ETV Bharat / state

RSS Worker Murder Accused Arrested In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh

Deoria: A man allegedly involved in the murder of an RSS worker in Bhikham Chhapra village under Lar police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district sustained a bullet injury in a police encounter here when he resisted an attempt to arrest him, an officer said on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Police arrested him and recovered a country-made pistol along with two spent cartridges from him.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit R Shankar said during checks on vehicles at Sutavar Mod, an attempt was made to stop a suspicious motorcyclist. "Upon being signalled to stop, he tried to flee. When pursued, he fired at the police team, and in retaliation, the police fired back, hitting him on his left leg. He was admitted to Deoria Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment," Shankar said.