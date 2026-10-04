RSS Worker Murder Accused Arrested In Police Encounter In Uttar Pradesh
A case was registered against 16 people, including Deepak Tiwari, in connection with the murder of RSS worker Rameshwar Tiwari on October 1.
Published : October 4, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Deoria: A man allegedly involved in the murder of an RSS worker in Bhikham Chhapra village under Lar police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district sustained a bullet injury in a police encounter here when he resisted an attempt to arrest him, an officer said on Sunday.
Uttar Pradesh Police arrested him and recovered a country-made pistol along with two spent cartridges from him.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhijit R Shankar said during checks on vehicles at Sutavar Mod, an attempt was made to stop a suspicious motorcyclist. "Upon being signalled to stop, he tried to flee. When pursued, he fired at the police team, and in retaliation, the police fired back, hitting him on his left leg. He was admitted to Deoria Medical College, where he is currently undergoing treatment," Shankar said.
The accused has been identified as Deepak Tiwari, son of the late Vinod Tiwari, and a resident of Bhikham Chhapra village, Shankar said. Deepak is a named accused in a case registered at the police station. Further legal proceedings are underway, the SP added.
RSS worker Rameshwar Tiwari, a resident of Bhikham Chhapra village, was murdered on October 1. His wife had lodged a complaint based on which a case was registered at the Lar police station against 16 people, including six named individuals and 10 unidentified persons. Arrested Deepak Tiwari is among the six accused named in the case.
Also Read