Amit Shah, CM Yogi To Meet Mohan Bhagwat At RSS Meet In Vrindavan

Mathura: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is participating at a three-day organisational meeting at the Keshav Dham complex in Rukmani Vihar in Vrindavan of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday.

The meeting began at 11 am today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to meet Bhagwat on January 10. Between January 8 and 10, Bhagwat will meet many office-bearers of the Sangh.

With participation of over 50 office bearers of the Sangh, the meeting spanning over three sessions, will discuss several key issues including, alleged migration of Hindus from some states, dominance of Thakurs and Brahmins in political circles, and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. This apart, 2027 Assembly elections will also be discussed on the occasion.