Amit Shah, CM Yogi To Meet Mohan Bhagwat At RSS Meet In Vrindavan
Elaborate security arrangements are in place at Keshav Dham complex in Vrindavan for the three-day meeting of RSS.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 3:00 PM IST
Mathura: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is participating at a three-day organisational meeting at the Keshav Dham complex in Rukmani Vihar in Vrindavan of Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district on Monday.
The meeting began at 11 am today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are expected to meet Bhagwat on January 10. Between January 8 and 10, Bhagwat will meet many office-bearers of the Sangh.
With participation of over 50 office bearers of the Sangh, the meeting spanning over three sessions, will discuss several key issues including, alleged migration of Hindus from some states, dominance of Thakurs and Brahmins in political circles, and atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. This apart, 2027 Assembly elections will also be discussed on the occasion.
The responsibility of connecting with people and maintaining public relations at the village level will be done through the RSS centenary year programme.
In view of the RSS meet, the district administration has made elaborate security arrangements at the Keshav Dham complex in Mathura. Security agencies have also been deployed at the meet and outsiders are not allowed to enter into the complex. Barricades have been erected round the Keshav Dham complex and movement has been restricted. Also, entry of media personnel has been prohibited.
Bhagwat had arrived in Mathura on Sunday evening. Apart from him, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and other functionaries namely Krishna Gopal, Mukund, Arun Kumar, Ram Datta Chakradhar, Atul Limaye, Alok Kumar and several others are participating at the meeting.
