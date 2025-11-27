ETV Bharat / state

RSS Leader's Grandson's Murder Case: Shooter Badal Shot Dead In Encounter With Punjab Police In Fazilka

Fazilka: Gangster Badal, the prime accused in the murder of Naveen Arora, grandson of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) leader, Dinanath Neta earlier this month, was shot dead in an encounter with Punjab Police, a top cop said on Thursday. A policeman has been injured in the encounter.

On November 15, Arora was shot dead in a market in Ferozepur.

DIG Ferozepur Range Harmanbir Singh Gill said that during the course of investigation of the case, police received inputs that the accused had hidden weapons in the crematorium of village Mamu Joya in Fazilka district. Acting on the inputs, a team of police reached the spot where three hiding gangsters opened fire on the police, he said. The police retaliated, during which gangster Badal was shot dead, added the DIG.