RSS Leader's Grandson's Murder Case: Shooter Badal Shot Dead In Encounter With Punjab Police In Fazilka
DIG Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill said that Badal along with his two associates opened fire on the police team, which retaliated leaving him dead.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 2:42 PM IST
Fazilka: Gangster Badal, the prime accused in the murder of Naveen Arora, grandson of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS) leader, Dinanath Neta earlier this month, was shot dead in an encounter with Punjab Police, a top cop said on Thursday. A policeman has been injured in the encounter.
On November 15, Arora was shot dead in a market in Ferozepur.
DIG Ferozepur Range Harmanbir Singh Gill said that during the course of investigation of the case, police received inputs that the accused had hidden weapons in the crematorium of village Mamu Joya in Fazilka district. Acting on the inputs, a team of police reached the spot where three hiding gangsters opened fire on the police, he said. The police retaliated, during which gangster Badal was shot dead, added the DIG.
Gill said that in the encounter, a policeman named Balkaur Singh was shot in the arm and has been admitted to the government hospital in Fazilka for treatment. The gangster who was killed during the encounter was the main accused in the Badal, Naveen Arora murder case. The police have kept the body of the gangster at the morgue of the government hospital in Fazilka and the doctors will complete the paperwork and conduct his postmortem in the coming time.
DIG Gill further informed that Ferozepur police had earlier arrested three gangsters Jatin Kali, Naman and Harsh in the murder case. The mastermind of the case, Jatin Kali, had also tried to escape by firing on the Ferozepur police party, but in the police's retaliatory action, he was injured by a bullet and was then arrested, he said.
Earlier, Ferozepur SSP Bhupinder Singh said that arrested accused Harsh and Kanav had told police during the investigation that the mastermind of the murder Jatin Kali wanted to kill Naveen Arora at any cost and had hired hit men for the job.
