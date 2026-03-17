ETV Bharat / state

RSS Expands Organisation In Konkan Region, 694 Shakhas Active

Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's organisational work in the Konkan region in Maharashtra has expanded over the past year, with 694 shakhas currently active, a Sangh office-bearer said on Tuesday. Addressing a news conference here, Kokan Prant Sanghchalak Arjun Chandekar said the organisational work has grown by around eight per cent.

442 weekly ‘milans’ and 79 monthly ‘milans’ are operational across the coastal Konkan region. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, 258 shakhas, 155 weekly ‘milans’ and 24 monthly ‘milans’ are functional, he said.

‘Milans’ are community-focused or specialised meetings conducted by the Sangh to connect professionals, workers, or residents.

Chandekar added that as part of outreach efforts, an extensive door-to-door campaign conducted in January and February saw 3,740 swayamsevaks visiting 3,17,679 households across Konkan Prant and interacting with citizens.