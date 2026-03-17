RSS Expands Organisation In Konkan Region, 694 Shakhas Active
The Kokan Prant Sanghchalak Arjun Chandekar said that more than 3,100 Hindu Sammelans are planned across urban and rural areas in the region
By PTI
Published : March 17, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Mumbai: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's organisational work in the Konkan region in Maharashtra has expanded over the past year, with 694 shakhas currently active, a Sangh office-bearer said on Tuesday. Addressing a news conference here, Kokan Prant Sanghchalak Arjun Chandekar said the organisational work has grown by around eight per cent.
442 weekly ‘milans’ and 79 monthly ‘milans’ are operational across the coastal Konkan region. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone, 258 shakhas, 155 weekly ‘milans’ and 24 monthly ‘milans’ are functional, he said.
‘Milans’ are community-focused or specialised meetings conducted by the Sangh to connect professionals, workers, or residents.
Chandekar added that as part of outreach efforts, an extensive door-to-door campaign conducted in January and February saw 3,740 swayamsevaks visiting 3,17,679 households across Konkan Prant and interacting with citizens.
He said that during the centenary year of the RSS, several programmes have been organised, including Vijayadashami celebrations at 386 locations with the participation of over 43,500 swayamsevaks in uniform, apart from thousands of people.
Chandekar said more than 3,100 Hindu Sammelans are planned across urban and rural areas in the region, along with 147 ‘Sadbhav Baithaks’ and 27 interactions with prominent citizens.
Around 270 youth-focused programmes are also scheduled to connect young people with the organisation's activities, he said. Chandekar further said the RSS centenary year, which began on Vijayadashami in 2025, is being marked with initiatives focusing on family awareness, social harmony, civic duties, self-awareness and environmental protection.
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