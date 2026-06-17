ETV Bharat / state

At Udaipur Event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Maharana Pratap Won Battle Of Haldighati

Udaipur: A grand Rashtra Chetna Sankalp Sabha was held at Gandhi Ground in Udaipur on Wednesday to mark the 486th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap and the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Haldighati. The event was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, religious leaders, public representatives, and citizens from across the state.

The ceremony began with customary floral tribute at the 57-foot-tall statue of Maharana Pratap at the Pratap Gaurav Kendra. At the event, RSS chief said, "Certain accounts of history have presented the battle in another light, but the actual facts show that the Mughal army was forced to retreat after the conflict. Even Mughal historians have recorded this," Bhagwat said.

The event showcased a large-scale artistic display depicting historical scenes from Kumbhalgarh, Chittorgarh and Haldighati using sculpted earth installations.

Bhagwat said Maharana Pratap's struggle should not be viewed only as a military conflict but as a fight to protect India's independent spirit, self-respect, and cultural identity. "The Battle of Haldighati was not fought by Maharana Pratap and his army alone. The entire society stood behind him," he said. He also referred to historical figures such as Bappa Rawal, Lalitaditya Muktapida, and Rana Sanga.