At Udaipur Event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Says Maharana Pratap Won Battle Of Haldighati
ETV Bharat's Kapil Pareek attends 'Rashtra Chetna Sankalp Sabha', held in Udaipur to mark the 486th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Udaipur: A grand Rashtra Chetna Sankalp Sabha was held at Gandhi Ground in Udaipur on Wednesday to mark the 486th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap and the 450th anniversary of the Battle of Haldighati. The event was attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, religious leaders, public representatives, and citizens from across the state.
The ceremony began with customary floral tribute at the 57-foot-tall statue of Maharana Pratap at the Pratap Gaurav Kendra. At the event, RSS chief said, "Certain accounts of history have presented the battle in another light, but the actual facts show that the Mughal army was forced to retreat after the conflict. Even Mughal historians have recorded this," Bhagwat said.
The event showcased a large-scale artistic display depicting historical scenes from Kumbhalgarh, Chittorgarh and Haldighati using sculpted earth installations.
Bhagwat said Maharana Pratap's struggle should not be viewed only as a military conflict but as a fight to protect India's independent spirit, self-respect, and cultural identity. "The Battle of Haldighati was not fought by Maharana Pratap and his army alone. The entire society stood behind him," he said. He also referred to historical figures such as Bappa Rawal, Lalitaditya Muktapida, and Rana Sanga.
The RSS chief criticised what he called "incorrect narratives" created by some historians regarding the outcome of the Battle of Haldighati. "If Mughal historians themselves wrote that the Mughal forces had to retreat, then who was the victor? If the Mughal army was reduced to eating the flesh of its own horses, then who won?" he asked.
He further said, "Maharana Pratap showed that India has never bowed before adversity. The nation has always remained alive, resilient and capable of overcoming invaders.”
Shyam Sharan Devacharya also addressed the gathering.
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