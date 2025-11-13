ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Lands In Jaipur To Attend Centenary Celebrations

He is scheduled to address a programme on "Current Global Scenario and Integral Human Philosophy" organised by the Integral Human Philosophy Research and Development Foundation at the SMS Indoor Stadium on November 15 at 5:30 pm.

He is scheduled to attend a discussion with industrialists at the Constitution Club on November 13 in the evening. This meeting will focus on the role of industry in nation-building. According to information received from the Sangh, Bhagwat will be interacting with various sections of society—academicians, industrialists, and social workers. He will visit Dhankya, a historical site associated with Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, on November 14, followed by a luncheon on Sikar Road in Murlipura.

During his five-day stay in the Rajasthan capital, Bhagwat will participate in various programmes and interact with RSS workers. Ramesh Agarwal, Rajasthan Regional Sanghchalak of RSS, said Bhagwat arrived in the Pink City on the night of November 12.

He will attend the launch ceremony of a book titled "Aur Yeh Jeevan Samarpit", published by Gyan Ganga Prakashan, highlighting the lives and contributions of late RSS pracharaks from Rajasthan, at Pathey Bhawan in Malviya Nagar on November 16, at 10 am. Bhagwat will also hold meetings with different groups of RSS workers and have informal interactions.

Speaking at a two-day lecture series on "100 Years of Sangh Journey: New Horizons" in Bengaluru recently, Bhagwat clarified that RSS is open to people from all communities, including Muslims and Christians. But there is a condition, he said, that every individual can come to the Sangh as long as they see themselves as sons of Bharat Mata and commit to the broader Hindu society.

"No Brahmin is allowed in Sangh. No other caste is allowed in the Sangh. No Muslim is allowed, no Christian is allowed in the Sangha. Only Hindus are allowed. So people with different denominations, Muslims, Christians, any denomination, can come to the Sangha, but keep your separateness out. Your speciality is welcome. But when you come inside Shakha, you come as a son of Bharat Mata, a member of this Hindu society," he had said.

He further added that people from all castes, and even those from Muslim or Christian backgrounds, can participate in Shakhas, the RSS's local branches. "We are all sons of Bharat Mata. That is how Sangha works," he added, explaining that the RSS's approach is rooted in unity and inclusivity, based on the idea of a shared national identity.