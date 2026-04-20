ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Bats For Greater Promotion Of Sanskrit In India

New Delhi: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday made a strong pitch for the greater promotion of Sanskrit in the country, saying an increase in its prevalence will not only enrich all other Indian languages and serve as a bridge between them, but also connect people with the ancient thoughts and culture of Bharat.

Addressing an event organised to inaugurate the newly constructed central office of the Sanskrit Bharati, Bhagwat said the essence of the name 'Bharat' is not merely geographical, nor is it solely a political-economic entity.

“Bharat is a tradition, a foundation upon which life continues to flow. It is a tradition that sustains life across the entire cosmos, encompassing all its animate and inanimate constituents. The world remains in constant need of this tradition, and fulfilling this need is the duty of those who identify themselves as Indians,” he said.

For this, Bhagwat said that one has to “know and comprehend Bharat” alongside the entirety of its “wealth of knowledge” to keep it alive and carry it forward.

“And if all these have to happen, then understanding Sanskrit is essential to understanding India. India is home to numerous languages. Every language of India is, in its own right, a national language. But what is the link that connects these diverse national languages? It is Sanskrit,” he added.

Bhagwat called upon the Sanskrit Bharati to make efforts for greater promotion of Sanskrit in the country, saying the work in this regard should progress to such an extent that every individual in India is able to converse in Sanskrit.