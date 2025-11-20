ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Imphal For 3-Day Manipur Visit

Imphal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a three-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, his first since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

Bhagwat landed at Imphal airport and was extended a warm greeting by the state functionaries of the organisation.

His visit is part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a state functionary of the organisation said.