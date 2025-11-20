ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Imphal For 3-Day Manipur Visit

His visit is part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives In Imphal For 3-Day Manipur Visit
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File/ANI)
By PTI

Published : November 20, 2025 at 1:08 PM IST

Imphal: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived here on a three-day visit to Manipur on Thursday, his first since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.

Bhagwat landed at Imphal airport and was extended a warm greeting by the state functionaries of the organisation.

His visit is part of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a state functionary of the organisation said.

During his three-day stay, Bhagwat will hold a series of closed-door interactions with RSS members to oversee the functioning of the organisation in the northeastern state, he said.

The RSS chief will also interact with entrepreneurs, tribal leaders from the Manipur hills, prominent citizens and leaders of youth organisations in the state.

