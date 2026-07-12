RSS Chief Expresses Concern Over Ram Temple Donation Theft At Meeting In Karnataka's Belagavi
Dr Mohan Bhagwat expressed confidence that the SIT and police, probing the allegations, will ensure such incidents do not recur in future.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 6:29 PM IST
Belagavi: RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday expressed concern over alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
RSS's Uttar Karnataka Campaign divisional chief Krishna Joshi said Dr Bhagwat expressed confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and police, which are probing the allegations of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, will ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.
Joshi was addressing media after the conclusion of the annual All India Pracharak Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Karnataka's Belagavi on the day. The three-day meeting was held at the Sant Mira School of the Jan Kalyan Trust in Anagol locality of the city.
"The meeting expressed confidence that the SIT and police investigation being conducted on the request of the Ram temple Tirthakshetra Nyas (Trust) will ensure justice. The Nyas should ensure that no such incidents recur in the future. It was hoped that this would not affect the devotion and deep faith in the Ram temple," Joshi said.
As many as 226 activists, including Dr Bhagwat, Sarkaryawaha Dattatreya Hosabale, were present in the meetting where an analysis of the training classes held at various levels of the Sangh after March was conducted. This year, a total of 83 Sangh Shiksha Classes and 12 Karyakarta Vikas Classes were completed across the country, said Joshi.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh— RSS (@RSSorg) July 12, 2026
Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak
Press Release —12 July 2026, Belagavi, Karnataka
The annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh concluded today in Belagavi, Karnataka. Respected Sarsanghachalak Dr.… pic.twitter.com/i1z3IN4WQv
A total of 18,842 volunteers received training in the classes which covered topics such as branch operations, Sangh functioning, village development, family education, disaster management and environmental protection.
RSS's All India Campaign chief Sunil Ambekar said, "The implementation of the work plan at the branch level was discussed in detail at the meeting. The maximum branch expansion plan for next September was also discussed. Along with this, an analysis of the programs held as part of the centenary year and the plan for the remaining programs scheduled were discussed. The plan to activate the people who came into contact through various programs of the centenary year in social work and in the issues of Panch Purat was discussed. This apart, the plan for the tour of the Sarsanghachalak for the year 2026-27 was discussed in the meeting."
Ambekar said various others issues pertaining to the current scenario in the country were discussed in the meeting.
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