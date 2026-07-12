ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Expresses Concern Over Ram Temple Donation Theft At Meeting In Karnataka's Belagavi

Belagavi: RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday expressed concern over alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

RSS's Uttar Karnataka Campaign divisional chief Krishna Joshi said Dr Bhagwat expressed confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and police, which are probing the allegations of donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, will ensure such incidents do not recur in the future.

Joshi was addressing media after the conclusion of the annual All India Pracharak Baithak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Karnataka's Belagavi on the day. The three-day meeting was held at the Sant Mira School of the Jan Kalyan Trust in Anagol locality of the city.

"The meeting expressed confidence that the SIT and police investigation being conducted on the request of the Ram temple Tirthakshetra Nyas (Trust) will ensure justice. The Nyas should ensure that no such incidents recur in the future. It was hoped that this would not affect the devotion and deep faith in the Ram temple," Joshi said.