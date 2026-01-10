RSS Chief Bhagwat To Leave For Delhi After Weeklong Stay In Vrindavan
Before departure, Bhagwat is scheduled to visit the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan and inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Shri Sudama Kuti on the Parikrama Marg.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
Mathura: Following his weeklong stay in Vrindavan's Keshav Dham, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat will leave for Delhi on Saturday. As he is scheduled to travel by raod, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the journey.
Before his departure, Bhagwat is scheduled to visit the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan, which is claimed to be the world's tallest at 700 feet once completed, and inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Shri Sudama Kuti, to mark the 100th year of the arrival of Sant Sudama Das Ji, on the Parikrama Marg.
Bhagwat arrived in Mathura on Sunday for a three-day national executive meeting of the RSS, which concluded on Friday. Detailed discussions and deliberations were held on several important points, including the atrocities and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, the current situation in the country and reports of migration from some states.
During the meeting, the RSS chief called for the implementation of the 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations) formula, which was decided upon on Vijayadashami last year to mark the completion of 100 years of the RSS.
It was decided in the meeting that chaupals (village gatherings) will be organised in villages and cities to mark the centenary year of the Sangh to awaken the Hindus and instil a sense of patriotism — that the nation comes first, followed by one's duty as a human being. Alongside, a consensus was reached among the pracharaks that the roots of Hinduism should be strengthened through its affiliated organisations, to which senior members agreed and formulated a future strategy.
Senior RSS members said the occasion of the organisation's centenary year should be used to disseminate its achievements in every corner of the country through street meetings. People need to be aware of the country's culture, as the duty and self-respect of Hindus play a crucial role in uniting society, they added.
Also Read