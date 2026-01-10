ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Bhagwat To Leave For Delhi After Weeklong Stay In Vrindavan

Mathura: Following his weeklong stay in Vrindavan's Keshav Dham, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat will leave for Delhi on Saturday. As he is scheduled to travel by raod, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place for the journey.

Before his departure, Bhagwat is scheduled to visit the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan, which is claimed to be the world's tallest at 700 feet once completed, and inaugurate the centenary celebrations of Shri Sudama Kuti, to mark the 100th year of the arrival of Sant Sudama Das Ji, on the Parikrama Marg.

Bhagwat arrived in Mathura on Sunday for a three-day national executive meeting of the RSS, which concluded on Friday. Detailed discussions and deliberations were held on several important points, including the atrocities and killings of Hindus in Bangladesh, the current situation in the country and reports of migration from some states.