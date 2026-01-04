ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Bhagwat Reaches Mathura, To Attend Organisational Meet In Vrindavan

Mathura: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsangchalak Mohan Bhagwat reached Uttar Pradesh's Mathura on Sunday morning on a seven-day visit to address an organisational meeting at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan and other engagements. He was welcomed at the Mathura junction by RSS office bearers before proceeding to Vrindavan.

The organisational meeting will include detailed discussions on the upcoming 2027 Assembly elections and several other important organisational matters. Several office-bearers, key members of the organisation and Sangh pracharaks are expected to attend the meeting. For this purpose, the administration has made elaborate security arrangements. Security agencies and police teams inspected the arrangement at Keshav Dham on Sunday. From January 8 to 10, Bhagwat will meet with other officebearers of the Sangh.

Addressing the 'Stri Shakti Samvad' programme, a discussion on women's role in society organised by the Sangh in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal on Saturday, Bhagwat touched upon the issue of 'love Jihad', saying that efforts to prevent it must begin within families, stressing the need for communication, inculcation of awareness among women and collective social response.

Notably, the term 'love Jihad' is used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into relationships and marriage to convert them to Islam.