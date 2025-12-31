ETV Bharat / state

RSS Chief Bhagwat In Raipur To Attend AIIMS Event, Hindu Conference

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for his visit, and the venues where he will address the audience have been transformed into virtual fortresses.

In the communal tension aspect, Bhagwat may send out a clear message on the issue, which could have political repercussions in the state and across the country.

Bhagwat is set to take part in a youth conference at the AIIMS campus, where he will address students, sharing his views on nation-building, social harmony, and cultural values. In the afternoon, he is scheduled to address a grand Hindu conference in Abhanpur, where approximately 25,000 volunteers and workers from various Hindu organisations in Raipur, Bilaspur and Dhamtari are expected to gather.

Raipur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat landed in the Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Tuesday night to attend two events. His visit is being considered politically significant given the issue of religious conversions and the increasing tension between the tribal and Christian communities in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Hyderabad on Sunday, Bhagwat had said India must once again work towards becoming a 'Vishwaguru', not out of ambition but because it is the need of the world, emphasising that the time has now come to carry forward the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma.

He referred to events from a century ago, saying that around 100 years back, Yogi Arvind had declared that the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma was God's will and that the rise of the Hindu nation was essential for that resurgence. "That time has now come, when Yogi Arvind declared 100 years ago that the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma is God's will, and that the rise of the Hindu nation is for the resurgence of Sanatana Dharma," he added.

Bhagwat further asserted that Bharat, the Hindu nation, Sanatan Dharma and Hindutva are synonymous. "Bharat or the Hindu nation, and Sanatana Dharma, Hindutva, are synonymous. He (Yogi Arvind) indicated that this process had begun. We now need to continue that process. We see that the efforts of the Sangh in India and those of Hindu Swayamsevak Sanghs in their respective countries are the same: to organise the Hindu community. To set an example of a society leading a religious life in the whole world, to set examples of people leading a religious life..."

Following this, he had said that becoming a 'Vishwaguru' requires sustained hard work across various streams, including the Sangh's efforts. "We will have to do the work of becoming a 'Vishwaguru' again. It is not our ambition to become a 'Vishwaguru'. It is the need of the world that we become 'Vishwaguru'. But it is not made like this. One has to work hard for that. This hard work is going on in many streams. One of them is also the Sangh," he said.