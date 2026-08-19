ETV Bharat / state

RSS All India Coordination Meeting Gets Underway In Vizag

The meeting commenced in the ‘Vigyan Vihar’ school in Gurulova, near Visakhapatnam, where Bhagwat paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata. The meetings will be held for three days till August 21 at Vigyan Vihara Awas Vidyalaya in Gudilowa, Anandapuram Mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

In a post on X, RSS said, "The All India Coordination Meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh commenced this morning at the 'Vigyan Vihar' school in Gurulova, near Visakhapatnam. The meeting was inaugurated by respected Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat ji and honorable Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale ji through floral tributes before the portrait of Bharat Mata. The meeting will continue until the evening of 21 August".

It added, "The annual All India Coordination Meeting is attended by revered Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat ji, honorable Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale ji, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs, and other central office-bearers. The coordination meeting is attended by national presidents, general secretaries, All India organization ministers, and some selected workers from 32 diverse organizations inspired by the Sangh, such as Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Rashtra Sevika Samiti, and others. A total of 327 representatives are expected at the meeting, including 253 key workers from various organizations—49 of whom are women—along with office-bearers of the Sangh".