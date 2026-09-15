₹15,300 Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs: MoUs Signed in London in Presence of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
The Tamil Nadu government said the latest agreements and investment commitments would strengthen the state's industrial sector while generating employment opportunities across multiple sectors.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu is set to attract investment proposals and commitments worth more than ₹15,300 crore, with the potential to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, following a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent signed in London in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The agreements cover automobile component manufacturing, research and development, renewable energy and power-generation equipment, and global competence centres.
According to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the MoUs were signed on September 14 between the state's investment promotion agency, Guidance, and leading global companies during the Chief Minister's visit to London.
Motherson Plans ₹11,000-crore investment
Global automotive components major Samvardhana Motherson International Limited plans to expand its operations in Tamil Nadu by establishing design, engineering, manufacturing, integration and logistics facilities at various locations across the state.
Under the MoU, the Motherson Group plans to invest around ₹11,000 crore and create approximately 7,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu.
Wilson Power Solutions to invest ₹300 crore
UK-based transformer manufacturer Wilson Power Solutions will invest around ₹300 crore in the next phase of its transformer manufacturing operations in Tiruvallur district.
The expansion is expected to create around 400 new jobs and further strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a hub for renewable energy and power-infrastructure equipment manufacturing.
Two more MoUs were signed with Sigma Technology Group and Ernst & Young for establishing and expanding Global Competence Centres in Tamil Nadu.
The centres are proposed to come up in Tiruchirappalli and Chennai, with the Chennai centre planned on Mount-Poonamallee Road. The projects are expected to generate more than 2,000 high-value jobs, with an investment of around ₹1,000 crore, according to the state government.
இங்கிலாந்து, இலண்டன் நகரில் இன்று (14.09.2026), சம்வர்தனா மதர்சன் இன்டர்நேஷனல் லிமிடெட் (Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.,) நிறுவனம் அதன் ஐரோப்பா மற்றும் இங்கிலாந்தைச் சேர்ந்த கூட்டு நிறுவனங்களுடன் இணைந்து, வழிகாட்டி நிறுவனத்துடன் தமிழ்நாட்டில் சுமார் ரூ.11,000 கோடி… pic.twitter.com/prhL1FAYdj— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) September 14, 2026
Euro auto major mulls ₹3,000-crore investment plan
A leading European auto-component manufacturer has submitted a Letter of Intent to establish its first new manufacturing plant in India in Tamil Nadu.
The company has proposed an investment of around ₹3,000 crore in the state.
Senior executives of the Hinduja Group also met Chief Minister Vijay in London and briefed him on the progress of the group's investments in Tamil Nadu.
The delegation included Ashok Leyland Managing Director Dheeraj Hinduja, Finolex Industries Managing Director Prakash P. Chhapriya, Director Rita Hinduja Chhapriya and Venkatesan of the Hinduja Group.
Discussions also covered the progress of projects under the ₹2,500-crore MoU signed during the 'Vetri' Tamil Nadu Investors' Summit in August 2026. The group reiterated its commitment to expanding its investments and business operations in the state.
During his London visit, Chief Minister Vijay also held discussions with senior officials of Guidance and representatives of 10 leading companies from sectors including aerospace and defence, chemicals, logistics, construction, financial services, retail and legal services.
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