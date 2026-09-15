ETV Bharat / state

₹15,300 Crore Investment, 10,000 Jobs: MoUs Signed in London in Presence of Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay with officials of Motherson Group who is ready to invest around ₹11,000 crore and create approximately 7,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu. ( Special arrangement (@CMOTamilNAdu) )

Chennai: Tamil Nadu is set to attract investment proposals and commitments worth more than ₹15,300 crore, with the potential to create over 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, following a series of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and a Letter of Intent signed in London in the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

The agreements cover automobile component manufacturing, research and development, renewable energy and power-generation equipment, and global competence centres.

According to a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government, the MoUs were signed on September 14 between the state's investment promotion agency, Guidance, and leading global companies during the Chief Minister's visit to London.

Motherson Plans ₹11,000-crore investment

Global automotive components major Samvardhana Motherson International Limited plans to expand its operations in Tamil Nadu by establishing design, engineering, manufacturing, integration and logistics facilities at various locations across the state.

Under the MoU, the Motherson Group plans to invest around ₹11,000 crore and create approximately 7,000 jobs in Tamil Nadu.

Wilson Power Solutions to invest ₹300 crore

UK-based transformer manufacturer Wilson Power Solutions will invest around ₹300 crore in the next phase of its transformer manufacturing operations in Tiruvallur district.

The expansion is expected to create around 400 new jobs and further strengthen Tamil Nadu's position as a hub for renewable energy and power-infrastructure equipment manufacturing.

Two more MoUs were signed with Sigma Technology Group and Ernst & Young for establishing and expanding Global Competence Centres in Tamil Nadu.